By Naomi Bartram

Pubs have already been forced to close just two days after opening.

Three pubs in England have been forced to shut their doors after customers tested positive for coronavirus.

Drinking spots up and down the country opened on Saturday for the first time since March following a loosening of lockdown rules in England.

But pubs in Somerset and Yorkshire have had to close just two days later in a bid to protect locals from catching COVID-19.

The Lighthouse Kitchen & Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea, The Fox and Hounds, in Batley, and The Village Home Pub in Alverstoke, Hampshire, all confirmed they had been contacted by customers who had tested positive for the virus.

All three pubs posted a statement on Facebook to tell customers about the closures.

In a message yesterday, The Lighthouse Kitchen & Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea wrote: “This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19.

"We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday.

"All our staff are going to be tested and we will reopen when the time is safe to do so. Thanks to all the positive phone calls."

** Customer Announcement ** Following our announcement this morning that we will be closed until further notice i’d... Posted by Fox & Hounds on Monday, 6 July 2020

The post adds: "Please understand that this is a learning curve for us all and I am sure some measures may change very quickly if the system fails to work.

"We are in this together to keep all of us safe, hope to see you all soon. The Lighthouse Family."

Meanwhile, The Fox and Hounds, in Batley, West Yorkshire, wrote in a similar statement: "Following our announcement this morning that we will be closed until further notice I'd like to put all rumours and speculations straight that are currently floating about.

"This morning I got a phone call off a customer which visited our pub on Saturday to say they'd tested positive for coronavirus.

"On their visit they were unaware and had no symptoms but after seeing a post off another place they'd visited thought it was best to take a test to which they came back positive.

The village pub in Averstock. Picture: Google

"Due to privacy reasons we won't be naming this person. Following this information we are awaiting further guidance from NHS and track and trace.

"Myself and all staff have taken a test today and we should have results back within 48 hours."

The owners added: "We fully understand this is a scary time but want to ensure our customer safety is our main priority in these tough times.

"Over the past few weeks we have put a lot of hard work into the pub following government guidance to get us opened back up.

"Anyone that has visited us this weekend can see our new layout of tables of one metre plus, our one way systems, full table service and continuously cleaning throughout."

The Village Home Pub in Alverstoke, Hampshire has also shut, writing a message: "We have had a case of Coronavirus in the pub which means that some of us are in isolation.

"The pub is now shut but all being well will open again on Saturday.

"Anyone who was in the pub over the weekend there is no need to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group. Thank you and hope to see you soon."

