How to remove snow from the car and drive safely in icy weather

How to remove snow from your car and drive safely. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Is it illegal to drive your car with snow on it and how to drive safely in the blizzard...

Many of us have been forced to stay at home with snow blanketing much of the UK and causing travel chaos.

Drivers were even forced to abandon their cars this week as cars got stuck on the M62 for up to seven hours during the blizzard.

But how do you make sure your vehicle is safe in the snow? Well, experts have plenty of tips to ensure you can get snow off your car and stay prepared.

How to get snow off your car:

According to the RAC, there’s no road law that says it is illegal to drive with snow on your car.

How to get snow off your car safely. Picture: Alamy

But the Highway Code stipulates that if driving in adverse weather conditions you must, by law, be able to see out of every glass panel in your vehicle.

If you don’t do this, you could rack up a hefty fine and put yourself and others in danger.

This also means making sure your windscreen is de-iced on the outside and thoroughly demisted on the inside.

According to experts at Independent Paint Supplies, for fluffy snows, you should use a snow brush with plastic bristles or a broom to clear windows. But they add you shouldn’t use your snow shovel or you risk damaging your car.

You can then follow this with a light scrape with an ice scraper if it is needed.

How to drive safely in the snow . Picture: Alamy

To prevent your car from being blanketed in snow, park it in a garage or place a snow blanket on your car’s roof, windshield, and hood during winter.

How to drive and automatic and manual car safely in the snow:

Experts at Bill Plant Driving School have shared some tips to help motorists drive safely in the snow.

These include making sure your windscreen wipers are working before setting off on any journeys.

Snow has caused chaos for many drivers. Picture: Alamy

You should also avoid harsh acceleration and ‘constantly be ready to gently brake’ as you go down through the gears, to alert people behind you of your indication with the brake lights.

They also say you should drive in a high gear because you will be keeping your revs lower and in turn reduce your wheel spin.

Stopping distances should also be increased, while you should always use your sidelights or full headlights when visibility is seriously reduced.

It’s also worth packing an emergency bag if you are going on long journeys full of snacks and blankets.