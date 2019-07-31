Woman left HORRIFIED after discovering enormous huntsman spider lurking in her house

The spider was found in the woman's living room. Picture: Facebook/Laree Clarke

By Alice Dear

One woman has been left shaken after discovering a huge spider in her living room.

Laree Clarke took to social media this week after discovering the spider lurking in the corner of her living room.

Sharing the horrifying images of the spider on her Facebook page, Laree wrote: “Is there anyone that could remove this from my house?? Now!??”

She also wrote: “Is there anyone that could remove this from my house?? I don’t have a container that big!

“When I went near it with the phone light it came at me raising it fangs and legs. Hell nahhhh!"

READ MORE: PrettyLitteThing customer shocked to find order covered in spiders

The spider looks to be a huntsman spider, one of the largest spider species in the world. Picture: Facebook/Laree Clarke

Some of Laree's friends suggested she tried to kill it with fire. Picture: Facebook/Laree Clarke

Friends of Laree, who lives in Queensland, were also left shocked at the size of the spider, which is said to be saucepan-sized.

One friend wrote: “It’s probably easier to burn your house down at the point.”

Another added: “Just burn the house down and run.”

Hours later, and the woman revealed on her Facebook she had safely removed the spider from her house.

This is an example of the huntsman spider, one of the largest species in the world. Picture: Getty

The spider looks to be a huntsman spider, one of the largest spider species in the world.

Even larger than those are the giant huntsman spider, which can reach up to 1ft in width.