PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Mared Parry

The shopper was not happy when she opened her package to find a bunch of creepy crawlies.

A PrettyLittleThing was left shocked to receive a holiday clothes delivery that had live spiders in it.

Georgia Rattray from Scotland had splashed out £110 on some treats for her upcoming trip abroad and had a bit of a nasty shock when she opened up the package.

Ordered over £100 worth of stuff from @OfficialPLT (@OfficialPLT_CS ) and feel like sending it ALL back after live SPIDERS crawled out onto my bed and finding a dead one in one of the playsuits 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9sD88qYnGm — georgia (@georgiarattrayX) June 30, 2019

The 21-year-old was absolutely gobsmacked when she saw a bunch of spiders crawl out of the packaging, and there were even more dead ones inside the individual items.

She described the incident as the "stuff of nightmares" and she caught a video, posted on The Sun Online of the critters crawling over the bed, with some of them as big as 50p coins.

Owner of PrettyLittleThing, Umar Kamani. Picture: Getty

The Falkirk native explained: "I was buying holiday clothes and a dead spider was in one of the playsuits.

“The live spiders were in about the packaging which was on my bed.

“At first I was disgusted when I saw the dead spider, but then I was terrified when I saw the live spiders on my bed!!”

She shared the story on Twitter and many other users of the social media site commented on what had happened.

One said: "Holy f**k geo I would quite literally drop dead if that happened to me that’s rank" and another added: "Oh Georgia, that’s giving me the fear".

Heart.co.uk have reached out to PrettyLittleThing for comment.