PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in water

17 May 2019, 16:13 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 16:19

The blue dye in the bikini leaked when in water
The blue dye in the bikini leaked when in water. Picture: Twitter/@Princrastinate
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One PrettyLittleThing customer has been left shocked after the dye in her bikini, made for ‘poolside posing’, dyed water blue.

The customer, Alisha, took to Twitter to complain about a bikini she bought from online shop PrettyLittleThing.

Alisha took to social media to slam the “laughable” brand after they explained the reason the bikini bottom’s dye ran is because the set was for “poolside posing” only.

The girl shared a collection of images on her Twitter page, two showing just how much the dye of the bikini set had leaked, along with a conversation with the PrettyLittleThing customer service team.

In the conversation, Alisha messaged the brand saying the dye running didn’t seem “normal” to her.

PrettyLittleThing replied: “On the website it does day that the set shouldn’t be worn in water and the colour may transfer.”

Captioning the images and warning other shoppers, she wrote: “Be cautious when buying SWIMwear from @OfficialPLT this summer because it’s only for “poolside posing” and they’ll still charge you £60 a set, absolutely laughable.”

On the swimsuits webpage – which is now no longer available – the brand did state it was for “poolside posing only”.

Other Twitter users rallied behind the girl, sharing their shock at the dye running as well as the fact that swimwear is made for only “posing” and not actually swimming.

One person commented: “But it’s still not swimwear - so it’s a bra and pantie set? So outside underwear.”

Another added: “How are u meant to wash it??? Even if it’s just for ‘poolside posing’ it still has to be washed lol.”

The swimsuit is now no longer available online
The swimsuit is now no longer available online. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Following the outrage, PrettyLittleThing contacted Alisha and refunded her the money for the bikini as well as a little good will gesture in the form of a 40 per cent discount.

Heart.co.uk contacted the brand who provided the following statement: “PrettyLittleThing does advise customers on the styles which we do not recommend be worn for swimming.

“These are highlighted as ‘pool side posing’ only and are designed for day/evening wear holiday dressing/pool side posing.

“If customers are unsure, our customer service team are available to advise further on which styles cannot be worn for swimming.”

