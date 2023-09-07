Last picture of the Queen: Details of the historic image revealed

7 September 2023, 16:12

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen was photographed at Balmoral Castle just two days before she passed away at the age of 96-years-old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday, 8th September, the nation will mark one year since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Just two days prior to this marked one year since the last pictures of the Queen were taken any Balmoral Castle, showing the monarch of 70-years dressed in tartan and holding a walking stick.

The photographs were taken as the Queen met with the Prime Minister at the time, Liz Truss, and reflects Her Majesty's constant dedication to her role as Queen.

As we mark a year since her death, we take a look at the importance of those final images of the Queen...

Queen Elizabeth II stands in the drawing room of Balmoral Castle two days before her death
Queen Elizabeth II stands in the drawing room of Balmoral Castle two days before her death. Picture: Getty

When was the last picture of the Queen taken?

The last published picture of Queen Elizabeth II was taken on 6th September 2022 at Balmoral Castle.

The Queen was shot in the Drawing Room of the historical Scottish Castle where she was meeting with the newly appointed Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

This would be the final official royal engagement the Queen would carry out in her long reign as Monarch.

Who took the last picture of the Queen?

It was photographer Jane Barlow who shot what would be the final images of our beloved Queen.

Before her meeting with Liz Truss, Her Majesty was pictured by Barlow dressed in tartan, standing with a walking stick beside the fireplace.

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

When did the Queen die?

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8th September 2022 at Balmoral Castle.

The death certificate states that Her Majesty passed away at 3:10pm.

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Balmoral ahead of the late Queen's passing, with Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all arriving at different times throughout the day.

At 6:30pm, the Palace announced the passing of the Queen in a statement which read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

What did the Queen die of?

According to the Queen's death certificate, the Monarch died of "old age", this was given by Dr Douglas Glass, her official apothecary in Scotland.

Royal Biographer and close friend to the Royal Family Gyles Brandreth, later revealed in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait that Her Majesty had bone marrow cancer before her death.

The extract from the book reads: "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star will remain at Anfield for now but Al Ittihad expected to return with big transfer bid

Daniel Abed Khalife: No confirmed sightings of Wandsworth prison fugitive despite dozens of calls from public

UK & World

Pembrokeshire: Tribute to 'much-loved' man who died in crash with 52-seater coach

UK & World

CBI in talks about tie-up with manufacturers' body Make UK

UK & World

Miriam Margolyes and Jimmy Carr among acts affected after crumbling concrete forces theatre closures

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Showbiz

The man decided to propose at his girlfriend's mother's funeral

Man slammed for proposing to his girlfriend at her mum's funeral

Lifestyle

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is her illness Stiff Person Syndrome?

Showbiz

Sue Radford shared a milestone moment with her followers

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares emotional post as her children start school

Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth wearing her regal jewellery and crown alongside a picture of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William

Queen Elizabeth death anniversary: How the royal family are remembering the late monarch

14 day weather forecast from Met Office reveals when heatwave will end

14 day weather forecast from Met Office reveals when heatwave will end

The Radford family have enjoyed their trip to Florida

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford says kids 'don't want to leave' after amazing Florida holiday

Celebrities

Sarah Lancashire has played a number of iconic roles

Sarah Lancashire's famous roles explained after Special Recognition Award

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram before NTAs

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram before NTAs

Showbiz

What schools are closing because of concrete? Full list of 104 schools affected by RAAC

Full list of schools with RAAC concrete published

Linda Robson has been fined after being stopped by police

Loose Women’s Linda Robson fined for car insurance blunder

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon emotionally responds to fans after losing National Television Award

Stacey Solomon emotionally responds to fans after losing National Television Award

Showbiz

The August heatwave is expected to last around 10 days

When will the heatwave end? Met Office latest forecast

Who is Joel Dommett's wife and when is her due date?

Who is Joel Dommett's wife and when is her due date?

Showbiz

The price of stamps are set to rise

Standard first-class stamp prices rise to £1.25 from 2nd October – here's how to beat the hike

Lifestyle