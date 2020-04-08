Latest UK travel advice: FCO say travel should be cancelled indefinitely

What is essential travel and when should I cancel my holiday and get a refund? All you need to know about holidays and travelling during the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 has taken the lives of thousands here in the UK and officials are taking drastic measures as Brits still fail to properly follow Government guidelines.

As of April 6th, 2010, The Foreign Office has changed the travel restrictions and are now advising against all non-essential travel "indefinitely".

A previous ban was set on March 17th, 2020 for an initial period of only 30 days, however, that advice has now been extended with no end date.

The FCO has stated on Twitter “Travel update: The Foreign Office indefinitely advises against all non-essential global travel.”

A video attached to the tweet read: “The situation is changing rapidly. Travellers could face severe disruption and be unable to return to the UK."

What is essential travel?

The Government has stated that essential travel is very straightforward.

We are only to go outside of our homes for food or health reasons or travelling to and from work but only where you cannot work from home.

The Government website reads: "Only use public transport if you have to. When travelling by public transport:

"avoid rush hours and busy times if you can

"cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the bin

"follow advice on staying away from others

"wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

"if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser."

They've also stated that you should not use public transport if:

"you have symptoms of coronavirus – a new, continuous cough or a high temperature

"you or any of your household are self-isolating".



When should I cancel my holiday?

Any holidays in the coming weeks will likely be cancelled by your provider, be that as a package holiday or with separate hotel and flight bookings.

The FCO are advising against all foreign travel until further notice, but many companies are choosing to take this in different ways and making it very difficult for people to get their money back.

It's worth checking whether your flights have been cancelled, because if they have you will be due a refund.

When it comes to package holiday providers and hotels, it's worth contacting them yourselves for a cancellation in the near future if they haven't already contacted you but bear in mind they will be incredibly busy.

You should refrain from booking any flights at the moment as so much is uncertain.