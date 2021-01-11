Can I learn to drive in lockdown? Latest government updates on driving lessons and tests

Learning to drive has been put on hold for many during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Learning to drive in lockdown: Can learners have lessons during lockdown? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson announced that England would be heading into a third national lockdown this January.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also under their own strict lockdown restrictions.

Schools and the hospitality sector have been closed, while people are being urged to stay at home and only make ‘essential’ journeys.

But can learners still learn to drive under the rules? Here’s what the government has said…

Boris Johnson put England into a national lockdown. Picture: PA Images

Can I learn to drive in lockdown?

The DVSA has updated its coronavirus guidelines regarding those learning to drive in the UK - and the rules are different across England, Scotland and Wales.

Instructor-led driving lessons across the UK have been suspended as of January 5.

In England, learner drivers cannot practise driving in their own vehicles with members of their household either.

For those in Scotland or Wales, you can legally practise driving with members of your household or support bubble in.

But this must only be for work, education or other essential journeys.

Licensed drivers are also not allowed to travel outside their local area, except for some very specific reasons.

In Northern Ireland, new restrictions came into place on December 26th which means all driving tests (except motorcycle tests) are suspended from 28th December to 6th February.

Are theory and practical driving tests cancelled during lockdown?

This is different depending on where you live.

In England, Scotland & Wales, all Theory Tests and Practical Tests have been suspended.

In Northern Ireland, all driving tests (except motorcycle tests) are suspended from 28th December to 6th February.

The DVA will be refunding payments for tests booked during this period and will be contacting customers directly early in the new year to advice how they can reschedule their tests.

When will driving lessons restart?

In England, Wales and Scotland no tests can be booked until the lockdown review in February, where more information should be available.

