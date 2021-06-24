Lidl to open 50 new stores this year - is your area on the list?

Lidl has announced plans to reach 1,000 stores by the end of 2022. Picture: Getty/PA

By Polly Foreman

Lidl have announced plans to open 50 new branches in 2021 - here's the full list of desired areas.

Supermarket chain Lidl have announced plans to open 50 new stores by the end of this year, creating 2,000 jobs.

The German discounter revealed that the new branches will be part of a pledge to reach 1,000 stores by 2022, and it will be investing around £1.3bn into the project.

According to the Mirror, a spokesperson said that each new store will feature solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

A number of areas have been identified as possible locations for its first 50 stores. Picture: Getty

Lidl has published a 'wishlist' of desired locations, which include over 1,000 areas where it hopes to open new stores.

Locations for its first 50 openings include town centres, edge of city centres, retail parks and metropolitan locations.

Christian Härtnagel, at Lidl GB said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain."

Lidl will be investing £1.3bn into the project. Picture: PA

Possible areas in England include Brighton, Oxford, Bristol, Birmingham, Warwick and Leicester, Manchester, Liverpool and Warrington.

Cardiff, Newport and Swansea have been identified as possible areas in Wales, and Edinburgh, Dumbarton and Shotts are on the wish list for Scotland.

While Lidl haven't confirmed exact locations for its first 50 stores, the full list of desired areas is below: