UK weather: Met Office says 'very hot' days to come after heavy rain

Looks like warmer weather is finally on the way... (stock image). Picture: PA/Getty

By Polly Foreman

July weather: The Met Office has forecasted that temperatures could reach the high thirties at the start of next month.

If you're fed up of donning your big coat in June, it looks like your luck might finally be about to turn...

The Met Office has predicted that the cold and rainy weather we've been experiencing will be replaced by 'very hot' days next month, with the mercury reaching the high thirties at the start of July.

According to the Mirror, Forecasters have predicted a 'mixed' end to the month, but above average temperatures could be on their way.

July could see temperatures soar in the UK. Picture: PA

Thunderstorms and rain are predicted over the next four weeks, however, with scorching temperatures up to the high thirties expected at the end of July.

Speaking about its long range forecast, from July 7-July 21 the Met Office said: "Although confidence remains low, in general settled conditions are likely, with a few brief more unsettled spells possible.

Rain has been forecast over the next four weeks. Picture: PA

"Some northwestern areas will likely see brief spells rain and cloudy conditions at times, as well as a continued risk for periods of heavy rain or thunderstorms especially across the south.

"Above-average temperatures continue to be well signalled, with the chance of some very warm or hot days to come."