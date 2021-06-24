Holiday update today with Malta and Balearics 'set to be added' to green list

Malta and Ibiza could be added to the green list. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

England's green travel list is set to be updated, with hopes that more holiday destinations will be added.

It looks like Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands could be added to England’s green travel list today.

The government will be giving an update on the current holiday restrictions this evening, with transport secretary Grant Shapps set to lay out the new rules.

Ministers will meet before the press conference to vote on whether to allow Brits to travel to the likes of Ibiza and Majorca.

Ibiza could be added to the 'green' travel list. Picture: PA Images

According to the Guardian, a senior government source has said it is ‘highly likely’ the popular holiday destinations will be added to the quarantine-free list.

The Sun also reports that families will soon be able to fly out to Malta and Madeira without having to quarantine on their return.

The changes would come into force next Wednesday (June 30).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also set to discuss plans for travel to amber list countries for those who have had two vaccines.

Meanwhile, Malta was previously tipped to be added to the green list three weeks ago, but it remained on the amber list.

Currently, holidays to amber-list countries are banned, and any travellers must quarantine for ten days on their return, or six if they use the test-to-release system.

Travel expert Paul Charles, from consultancy The PC Agency, said: “The data proves most amber countries are safe to travel to and from now, so quarantine should be removed in line with the great UK unlocking.”

This comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on more EU countries to force Brits to quarantine after an increase in cases of the Delta variant.

Brits could be holidaying in the Balearic Islands this summer. Picture: PA Images

She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament: "In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine.

"And that's not the case in every European country, and that's what I would like to see."

So far there are only 11 countries on the UK’s green list which include Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Just because a country is added to the ‘green list’ in the UK, does not mean they will let British tourists in.

Matt Hancock has also warned summer holidays abroad could be ‘difficult’ this year.

The Health Secretary said while the Government is ‘on track’ for easing lockdown restrictions on July 19, opening up the travel industry will not be straight-forward.