London Pride 2019 - What is the parade route and who is performing?

3 July 2019, 16:20 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 16:23

Pride in London 2019 takes places on Saturday July 5
Pride in London 2019 takes places on Saturday July 5. Picture: GETTY

The annual parade celebrates the LGBTQ community

When is Pride in London 2019?

The Pride in London parade will take place on Saturday 6 July.

The parade is due to begin at 12pm and continue until around 5.30pm, but entertainment on the Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square stages will continue until 8pm.

Bars across Soho will remain open until the early hours of Sunday morning.

What is the Pride in London 2019 parade route?

The Pride in London 2019 parade will begin at midday from Portland Place, which is located in the Marylebone neighbourhood.

It then proceeds down past Oxford Circus, Regent Street, Picadilly Circus, Pall Mall and Trafalgar Square, before ending at Whitehall.

Over a million people watched the parade in 2018, so it might be a good idea to avoid the more touristy areas of Picadilly Circus and Oxford Circus.

Who is performing at Pride in London 2019?

Pride in London will feature performances from a range of well-known faces from pop singers to prominent members of the UK's LGBTQ scene.

X Factor alumni Four of Diamonds and Saara Aalto will perform on the Leicester Square stage, as will 80s icon Sinitta.

Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race will wow the Trafalgar Square stage as Willam, Scarlet Envy and Soju lipsync for their lives.

Billy Porter - Broadway legend, and star of hit US show Pose - will headline the Trafalgar Square stage with a show-stopping performance at 7pm.

READ MORE: Create the perfect rainbow makeup look for Pride using these colourful tools and products

Latest News

See more Latest News

England into cricket World Cup semi-finals after convincing win over New Zealand

UK & World

Sleeping with a fan could have negative impacts on your health

Sleeping with a fan on might make you feel worse

Boeing pledges $100m to help families affected by deadly plane crashes

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

Lifestyle

Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' has a whole new storyline

Mulan live action remake: When is the new Disney movie released and what do we know so far?

TV & Movies

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

Fashion

Amy is left in hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

Love Island first look: Amy left hysterical as Curtis comes clean about Jourdan

TV & Movies

An Instagram influencer was publicly shamed

Wedding photographer called 'abusive and unprofessional' by blogger after refusing to work for free

Weddings

The Loose Women panellist couldn't stop laughing when her baby son peed all over sister Jemma in Pizza Hut.

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

Celebrities