Create the perfect rainbow makeup look for Pride using these colourful tools and products

27 June 2019, 09:55

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Here is how you can recreate the colourful look for yourself.

June is Pride month and to celebrate we've created a makeup look inspired by the LGBTQ+ flag on Heart's very own Pandora Christie.

The makeover features every colour of the rainbow and plenty of glitter, here are all of the products we used to achieved it.

You can recreate Pandora's rainbow eyes in a few easy steps
You can recreate Pandora's rainbow eyes in a few easy steps. Picture: Heart

Morphe Live In Colour Palette, £20 from Morphe - buy here

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, £19 from Cult Beauty - buy here

35 Piece Siren Set, £169.99 from Spectrum Collections - buy here

Fluidity Full-Coverage Concealer, £9 from Morphe - buy here

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, £29 from ASOS - buy here

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer, £24 from Cult Beauty - buy here

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow, £27 from Cult Beauty - buy here

Lottie London Translucent Powder, £5.45 from LookFantastic - buy here

Doll Beauty Gimme Sun Matte Bronzer, £15 from Beauty Bay - buy here

Doll Beauty Light Duo 2, £25 from Beauty Bay - buy here

Ultimate Lip Liner in Mandarin, £13 from Lord and Berry - buy here

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in A-Go-Go, £17 from Debenhams - buy here

We created a colourful look on the lovely Pandora
We created a colourful look on the lovely Pandora. Picture: Heart

Multi Stripe Denim Mom Jeans, £27 from PrettyLittleThing - buy here

Colour isn't strictly restricted to your face, you can grab a variety of rainbow-striped clothing items perfect for your Pride parade weekend celebrations (or just to wear every day) from a multitude of different stores.

We love these colourful jeans from PrettyLittleThing, and there's also a matching denim jacket available for £34.

