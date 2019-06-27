Create the perfect rainbow makeup look for Pride using these colourful tools and products
Here is how you can recreate the colourful look for yourself.
June is Pride month and to celebrate we've created a makeup look inspired by the LGBTQ+ flag on Heart's very own Pandora Christie.
The makeover features every colour of the rainbow and plenty of glitter, here are all of the products we used to achieved it.
Morphe Live In Colour Palette, £20 from Morphe - buy here
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, £19 from Cult Beauty - buy here
35 Piece Siren Set, £169.99 from Spectrum Collections - buy here
Fluidity Full-Coverage Concealer, £9 from Morphe - buy here
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, £29 from ASOS - buy here
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer, £24 from Cult Beauty - buy here
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow, £27 from Cult Beauty - buy here
Lottie London Translucent Powder, £5.45 from LookFantastic - buy here
Doll Beauty Gimme Sun Matte Bronzer, £15 from Beauty Bay - buy here
Doll Beauty Light Duo 2, £25 from Beauty Bay - buy here
Ultimate Lip Liner in Mandarin, £13 from Lord and Berry - buy here
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in A-Go-Go, £17 from Debenhams - buy here
Multi Stripe Denim Mom Jeans, £27 from PrettyLittleThing - buy here
Colour isn't strictly restricted to your face, you can grab a variety of rainbow-striped clothing items perfect for your Pride parade weekend celebrations (or just to wear every day) from a multitude of different stores.
We love these colourful jeans from PrettyLittleThing, and there's also a matching denim jacket available for £34.