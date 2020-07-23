How old would Madeleine McCann be now? And when was she born?

Madeleine McCann has now been missing for over 13 years. Picture: PA

How old was Madeleine McCann when she went missing? And what would her age be now? Here are the latest facts as the new documentary airs.

Madeleine McCann tragically went missing over 13 years ago in Praia da Luz and only in recent investigations do detectives think they’ve finally had a breakthrough on her whereabouts.

As a new Madeleine McCann documentary gets ready to air on ITV, the family and their missing daughter are getting ready to go through the latest news and discoveries on the case.

With lots of new facts and evidence to go through, many are keen to know exactly how old Madeleine McCann would be now. And how old was she when she went missing?

Here are the latest facts as the documentary airs:

Madeleine McCann went missing when she was just three years old in Portugal. Picture: PA

Madeleine McCann was on holiday with her family when she went missing in 2007. Picture: PA

How old would Madeleine McCann be now in 2020?

Madeleine McCann’s date of birth was May 12, 2003 meaning she would have celebrated her 17th birthday this year.

How old was Madeleine McCann when she went missing in Portugal?

Madeleine McCann was three years old when she disappeared on a family holiday in Portugal.

The young girl went missing on May 3, 2007, just days before she would have celebrated her fourth birthday.

Kate and Gerry McCann have dedicated their lives to finding their daughter. Picture: PA

How long ago did Madeleine McCann go missing?

2020 marks the 13th year since Madeleine McCann went missing.

Her parents have since devoted their lives to finding out what happened to their little girl as they continue to push to find out if she’s still alive.

The latest suspect is a German prisoner who is already serving time for sex offences.