Madeleine McCann Netflix documentary controversially claims missing girl is 'still alive'

Gerry and Kate McCann have never given up hope of seeing missing Madeleine again. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

A controversial new Netflix documentary series argues that Madeleine McCann might be still alive in Portugal, nearly 12 years after she was snatched while her parents had dinner with pals.

Madeleine McCann is still alive and being held captive by child traffickers claims a controversial new Netflix documentary.

The new film, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, has been slammed by Gerry, 50, and Kate McCann, 51, who believe it could hinder ongoing efforts to locate their missing child - who would be turning 16 this year.

Maddie was just 3 when she vanished from the Portuguese resort of Praia De Luz in May 2007.

Her parents had left her and her two younger siblings, 2-year-old twins Sean and Amelie, sleeping alone and unsupervised while they dined at a nearby tapas restaurant with friends.

Gerry and Kate pictured 100 days after their daughter went missing. Picture: Getty

A trailer for the eight part series is expected to be released today [Thursday], and is packed full of interviews with 40 experts and people associated with the case, reports The Sun.

One of the people interviewed for the new docs-series, which will launch on Netflix tomorrow and took two years to make, is private investigator Julian Peribanez, who believes she was snatched to order by a child trafficking gang.

He believes that Madeleine was snatched to order - either by paedophiles or to be sold to a foreign childless couple - and that she is still alive due to being incredibly valuable.

He said: "They usually go for lower-class kids from third world countries. That's the main supplier of these gangs.

One expert claims that she might still be alive due to her 'value' as a white middle class girl. Picture: Getty

"The value that Madeleine had was really high, because if they took her it's because they were going to get a lot of money."

It also features interviews with Goncalo Amaral, the retired Portuguese police chief who is certain that Gerry and Kate killed their daughter then staged a kidnapping to cover it up.

They are currently embroiled in a bitter, long running legal battle with him over his bombshell accusations.

However, top UK cop Jim Gamble - who was a key figure in the first British investigation in to her disappearance - believes people WILL find out what really happened to the little girl.

People across the UK grieved the disappearance of the small girl after she vanished in May 2007. Picture: Getty

He said: “I absolutely believe that in my lifetime we will find out what has happened to Madeleine McCann.

“There’s huge hope to be had with the advances in technology. Year on year DNA is getting better. Year on year other techniques, including facial recognition, are getting better.

“And as we use that technology to revisit and review that which we captured in the past, there’s every likelihood that something we already know will slip into position.”

The McCanns previously released a statement distancing themselves from the series.

It read: "The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

"We did not see and still do not see how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it.

"Consequently, o­­ur views and preferences are not reflected in the programme. We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme."