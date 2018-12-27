Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth with candid snaps

27 December 2018, 13:04 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 13:05

Miley Cyrus has given fans a glimpse into her wedding to Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus has given fans a glimpse into her wedding to Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram / MileyCyrus

The couple tied the knot just before Christmas with Miley sharing a snap of their 'millionth kiss' after 10 years together.

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth took place on December 23rd with a small ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The wedding was held in a property owned by Miley in the Tennessee region after the couple lost their California home in the recent wildfire.

Miley gave fans a glimpse into the intimate ceremony by sharing a series of black-and-white snaps on social media.

One picture of them sharing a smooch attracted over 5.6Million likes with Miley telling fans: "this is probably our one millionth kiss."

This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....

10 years later .....

Another shot saw the newlyweds embrace by a grand fireplace with Miley captioning the picture: "10 years later" in reference to their first encounter back in 2008 on the set of romantic movie The Last Song.

The Sun have reported that Miley's stunning white gown was designed by Vivienne Westwood with a value of £6,800.

Miley and Australian actor Liam first became engaged in 2012 but they broke it off the following year when they temporarily split before reuniting in 2015.

Soon after their reunion they announced that the engagement was back on but that they weren't in a hurry to tie the knot.

