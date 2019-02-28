Mum slams funeral directors for using image from her son's funeral for marketing

A grieving mother was devastated to see her sons funeral being used in a funeral company's marketing. Picture: Getty

A grieving mother tool to Facebook to express her anger after a funeral firm used an image from her sons funeral to promote their business.

Chanelle Graeve's took to Facebook to slam Heavenly Services after they used an image from her 22-year-old son Kai's funeral to market her business.

In her post she shared an image of the Hull based funeral directors Facebook ad which used a photo of a balloon release for Kai which wasn't organised by the company - and neither was his funeral.

Expressing her anger she said: "I think that you will find HEAVENLY SERVICES that you had zero input in Kai's funeral or his balloon release...how dare you steal a photo and claim it as your own!!!! DISGUSTING"

Miss Graeves took to Facebook to express her anger. Picture: Facebook

A spokeswoman for Heavenly Services said: “They were absolutely devastated that they had caused offence. We took the picture down straight away and messaged the lady whose picture it was and she accepted his apology.”

The mistake occurred as someone who worked for the business believed the image to be promotional and not from the funeral of someone who had died recently.

Kai was an electrician and sadly died when his vehicle collided with a tractor on the way to work on January 21st.

Miss Graeves told the Mirror: “I can’t believe they did that in the first place. They tried to justify that it was on a public platform but that is not justification and they could see it was a funeral."

“I’m so annoyed and I’m worried they will do it to someone else who is grieving. It’s been so hard and I’ve had lots of meltdowns - I shouldn’t have to deal with things like this on top of everything.”