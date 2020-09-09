What are the new lockdown rules in England?

Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown rules in England. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

What are the new lockdown rules in England? And what did Boris Johnson say in his coronavirus update? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Wednesday to set out new lockdown rules in England.

As coronavirus infection rates continue to rise across the country, the government is now putting in place strict guidelines to limit the number of people allowed to socialise.

With more enforcement from the police, those caught gathering in large groups could face hefty fines.

But what are the new lockdown rules and what has Boris Johnson said about gatherings in England? Here’s the update…

Boris Johnson held a press conference on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images

What are the new lockdown rules in England?

People in England will no longer be able to gather in groups of more than six people indoors or outside.

This means those from different households will be breaking the law if they meet up with more than six people in homes, parks, pubs and restaurants.

Fines of £100 will be given to anyone caught breaking these rules.

Those in single households or support bubbles which are larger than six can still gather.

Exemptions also apply to COVID-19 secure places of worship, gyms, restaurants and other hospitality services who can still hold more than six.

However, groups within these can not be larger than six, and different groups will not be allowed to mix socially or form bigger groups.

Hospitality premises, such as hotels, pubs and restaurants, will also now be legally obliged to record details of every person entering their venue for 21 days for Test and Trace purposes.

Schools and workplaces are unaffected, while weddings and funerals will also be able to continue.

Organised sport can still go ahead, however plans to trial large venues in October, such as socially distanced crowds at sports games, are now being revised and reviewed.

Announcing the new rules, Boris Johnson said: "I must do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

“This should not be seen as another national lockdown, but a way to avoid another national lockdown and keep schools and universities open."

