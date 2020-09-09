Social gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England amid second wave fears

By Polly Foreman

People in England will not be able to meet indoors or outdoors in groups of more than six - here's your need-to-know on the new rules.

Social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England amid a rise of coronavirus cases.

According to the BBC, the new rule, which comes into force next Monday (14 September), will prohibit larger groups from meeting both indoors and outdoors.

It will not apply to workplaces, Covid-secure weddings, schools, funerals and organised team sports.

Failure to comply could see offenders charged with a £100 fine, which could double up with each offence up to £3,200.

There are exemptions to the rule, with households and support bubbles of over six people not included.

Guidance in England previously allowed gatherings of up to six people from different households outdoors, as well as two households of any size indoors or outdoors - with police having the power to stop gatherings of over 30.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the new rule: "We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.

"It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned yesterday that there has been a 'concerning rise' of coronavirus cases in the country.

He said: "Each and every citizen has a responsibility to follow social distancing and help stop a second peak."

