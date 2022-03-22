Numbers on your driving licence could see you fined £1,000 if incorrect

22 March 2022, 08:57 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 08:59

The numbers on the back of your driving licence could see you fined
The numbers on the back of your driving licence could see you fined. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The numbers on the back of your driving licence could see you facing a hefty fine if not up to date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You might not have even noticed the details on the back of your driving licence before, but they are actually ‘information codes’ that relate to how you can drive.

The codes are usually found under section 12, which is the furthest right column on the flip side of the card.

So, what do the numbers on the back of a driving licence mean? Well, if there is a ‘01’, this is related to your eyesight.

It's important to keep your driving licence up to date
It's important to keep your driving licence up to date. Picture: Alamy

Anyone with the ‘01’ restriction has previously informed the DVLA they require glasses or contact lenses for driving.

Motorists who are caught without them could be issued a £100 fine on the spot, or could even be taken to court.

If this happens, drivers could end up with a fine worth 50 per cent of their weekly salary, which is capped at £1,000, as well as three to six penalty points.

Changes in your eyesight must also be reported to the DVLA, including laser eye surgery.

Failure to keep your licence up to date is a separate offence and can land you with another £1,000 fine.

Motorists could face a penalty fine for not paying attention to information codes
Motorists could face a penalty fine for not paying attention to information codes. Picture: Getty Images

Other health related codes on the back of your licence include ‘02’ for hearing problems, as well as ‘115’ which means the driver has signed up as an organ donor.

There are others for motorists who are able to drive heavy goods vehicles, while anyone who is only able to drive an automatic car has a ‘78’ on their driving licence.

On the back of your licence, you will also be able to see dates which show when you are valid to use that particular type of vehicle.

Motorists could also be charged £1,000 if they allow the photo on the driving licence to go out of date.

You can find out more about DVLA information codes on the Government website here.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Euro 2028: UK and Ireland football associations confident they will host tournament

Ukraine war: Russian forces look to encircle Kyiv as battle for Mariupol rages on

UK & World

Sabita Thanwani death: Maher Maaroufe charged with murder of 19-year-old woman at student flats in central London

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities