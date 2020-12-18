Online calculator estimates how soon you're likely to get the coronavirus vaccine

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is currently being rolled out in the UK. Picture: PA

A new calculator predicts where you are likely to be in the queue for the Covid-19 vaccine.

An online calculator that estimates how soon people in the UK might get the coronavirus vaccine has just launched.

The omni calculator asks a series of questions about your age, health and situation to work out what place you might be in the queue to receive the jab.

Questions asked by the calculator include whether you live or work in a care home, if you're a frontline worker, if you have an underlying health condition, and if you're pregnant (or plan to be in the next three months),

An online calculator asks a series of questions about yourself. Picture: Omni Calculator

Pregnant people have been told not to receive the jab at this time due to the lack of data available on its effects.

The calculator says: "You will then see an estimate of the maximum number of people who are in line to receive the vaccine before you.

The calculator estimates where you might be in line for a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Omni Calculator

"We also indicate how long it might be before you get the vaccine, based on the vaccination rate. By default, we base these figures on a vaccination rate of 1 million vaccinations a week and a default takeup rate of 70.6%."

You can visit the calculator here.

The Pfizer vaccine - which requires two doses - is currently being rolled out in the UK, with nearly 140,000 people being given the first dose of the jab in the first week.

Margaret Keenan was the first person to receive the jab in the UK. Picture: PA

The first was 90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Coventry, who received her vaccine on Tuesday 8 December.

Speaking about the jab, she said: "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year, after being on my own for most of the year.

"My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it. If I can have it at 90, then you can have it too."

