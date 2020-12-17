Full list of areas moving to Tier 3 this week - including Buckinghamshire and Surrey

17 December 2020, 12:26 | Updated: 17 December 2020, 12:31

All the new places going into Tier 3 this week
All the new places going into Tier 3 this week. Picture: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will move up to Tier 3 from this Saturday.

Areas including Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire will all move into Tier 3 this week, the government announced today.

Read more: Boris Johnson says 'smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas' as he explains new festive coronavirus rules

Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock said that the moves in the East and South East of England were in response to an increase in coronavirus cases in the areas.

The new restrictions will come into place at one past midnight on Saturday 19 December.

A number of areas will move into Tier 3 on Saturday
A number of areas will move into Tier 3 on Saturday. Picture: PA

What areas are moving to Tier 3?

See below for a full list of areas moving into Tier 3 this weekend:

Bedfordshire

Buckinghamshire

Berkshire

Peterborough

The whole of Hertfordshire

Surrey, with the exception of Waverley

Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex

Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire.

Read more: Families could make 'Easter the new Christmas' and should use 'own judgment' about meeting up, Minister suggests

There will also be a number of other moves between Tiers - with Bristol and North Somerset, which were in Tier 3, being downgraded to Tier 2.

In addition, Herefordshire will move down to Tier 1, joining the Isle of Wight, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly.

Before he made the announcement, Matt Hancock said: "As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control.

"Yesterday 25,161 cases were reported and there are 18,038 people in hospital with coronavirus in the UK. We must keep supressing this virus.

"And this isn’t just a matter for government or for this House, it is a matter for every single person and these are always the most difficult months for people’s health and for the NHS.

"And especially with the vaccine already here, we must be cautious as we accelerate the vaccine deployment as per the winter plan.

"We’ve come so far, we mustn’t blow it now."

NOW READ:

Supermarkets outline new festive shopping rules and delivery slots ahead of Christmas rush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit: Boris Johnson to speak to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen as trade talks continue

UK & World

Swiss refuse to roll over as Trump administration lashes out over currency

UK & World

Tortured Iranian dissident found guilty of trying to firebomb diplomatic car at London embassy

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The best gifts to buy for your brother this year

Christmas gift guide 2020: what to buy your brother this year

Lifestyle

Your pet has been alongside you all of 2020, here are some cute gift ideas for them

What to get your pet for Christmas: Treats, stockings and outfits for cats, dogs and small furries

Christmas

Take our quiz to see how much you really know about Christmas movies

Take this quiz to see how much you really know about Christmas movies

Lifestyle

Here's what to buy your Grandparents this Christmas

What to buy your Grandparents this Christmas: Perfect gift ideas for your Grandma and Grandad

Christmas

Jesy Nelson has thanked fans for their support this week

Jesy Nelson speaks out for the first time since leaving Little Mix

Celebrities

A woman has been slammed for her Christmas Day tradition

Mum sparks furious row after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day

Lifestyle