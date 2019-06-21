Parents shock as primary school ditches school uniform for tracksuits

The uniform has divided opinion among parents. Picture: School Shop Sales / GETTY

The school said the new rule will save time for children who no longer need to change out of sports kit

A school has changed its uniform style to tracksuits, dividing opinion among shocked parents.

Telford Junior School claims benefits of the new rule include saving valuable lesson time, with PE lessons now being taught in the afternoon so that children won't need to change from one uniform to another.

Shocked parents in the Leamington Spa area took to social media to comment on the new rules.

One ranted: "I could understand the children going to school in games kits on days they had sports but to be wearing it every day I think will put the children in a different mind set towards school," she said.

The uniform is said to support a more 'active curriculum'. Picture: School Shop Sales

A school has been criticised for changing its uniform policy. Picture: GETTY

However, one mum defended the change, telling the BBC: "When you first hear the words 'tracksuits for uniforms' you think they're going to be chivvy and tacky, but they are far from that... my two sons love them."

The school's headteacher, Mr Siviter, said the new uniform will ‘save valuable lesson time’ and ‘overcomes the issue of changing in school’ – reducing lost property.

Last year, the local community was consulted for views on a new uniform for the 350 pupils, aged from seven to 11.

The school's headteacher claimed the uniform has had a positive response from students. Picture: School Shop Sales

There were initial plans for a hoodie, but the idea was scrapped after the consultation process.

Mr Siviter explained to the BBC how the new uniform would serve a more ‘active’ curriculum and has received a ‘very positive response’ from pupils.

Mr Siviter went on to claim that PE lessons would take place in the afternoon, with children presumably going straight home in the sporty uniform immediately after.

The headteacher added: ‘We feel on balance that it was worth doing and there’s been a very positive response from the children.’

