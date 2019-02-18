The first pictures of a £125million replica of the Titanic have been revealed

Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio starred in the film about the doomed ship. Picture: Paramount Pictures

A replica using the exact blueprints of the doomed ship is being built in China.

The first images of a Chinese built version of the Titanic have been revealed.

The ship which will be an exact replica of the doomed ocean liner which sunk in 1912 when it hit an iceberg is costing a huge £125million to build and is being created for a holiday resort.

The replica is being built by company Romandisea and was originally going to include a simulation which would allow visitors to experience the moment the Titanic hit the iceberg but the idea was deemed too upsetting and was scrapped.

The replica ship is based on the Titanic's original blue prints. Picture: Getty

The ship will be an exact replica and is being built using the blueprints of the original vessel on which construction began 100 years ago in 1909.

Everything will be recreated from the dimensions and interior decor right through to the menu.

The replica will be installed in Suining in the east of China and the tourist authority want it to provide a 'spiritual satisfaction' to visitors and fans of the legendary ship and its ill fated voyage.

Titanic was built by White Star Line originally. Picture: Getty

It is due to open later this year and the Romandisea Seven Star International Cultural Tourism Resort which it will call home is set to accommodate five thousand tourists.

Su Shaojun, chief executive of the development company told the Daily Mail: "In addition to the Titanic, we also have the world's largest man-made beach which visitors can go inside regardless of day or night. 365 days a year, it remains at a constant temperature."