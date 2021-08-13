Two children injured after rollercoaster breaks down at Scotland theme park

The incident happened on Thursday August 12. Picture: Twitter/ScottishWhite90

Emergency services were called to Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge, Scottish Highlands, yesterday morning.

Two children have been injured after a rollercoaster broke down at a theme park in Scotland.

Police, firefighters and three ambulances were called to Landmark Forest Adventure Park in Carrbridge, in the Scottish Highlands, at 11:30am on Thursday.

Police Scotland confirmed that two children were treated for minor injuries at the scene, and six other people are understood to have been assessed by paramedics.

As reported by Sky News, officers said that the incident was caused by mechanical failure.

The police said in a statement: "Around 11.30 this morning, police and emergency services were called to a report that a carriage from a rollercoaster had suffered a mechanical failure at an adventure park in Carrbridge, Aviemore."

The park said that the rollercoaster came to a halt at ground level in the incident.

In a statement to BBC News, they said: "All passengers were safely and immediately evacuated, but emergency services were deployed as a precautionary measure.

"The rollercoaster will remain closed while a thorough investigation into the incident is carried out. The rest of the park remains open as normal."

One visitor to the park said that children at the scene were 'frightened', adding: "I was far away when it happened so all I heard was a bang and screams."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they dispatched specialist resources to the park after receiving reports of a "rollercoaster derailment" at 11.37am.

A spokesperson added that they left the scene at 12.14pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that they dispatched "Basics GP", the "pre-hospital Immediate Care and Trauma team" and their special operations team at 11:41am.

Photos shared on social media appear to show a car that has come off the tracks of the Runaway Timber Train ride at the park.