When is Meghan Markle's due date and how far along is she?

Meghan and Harry are patiently awaiting the arrival of their baby girl. Picture: Getty/Misan Harriman

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome a baby girl this summer, but when is the Duchess of Sussex's due date?

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, announced they are expecting their second baby on Valentine's Day this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are already parents to two-year-old Archie Harrison, also didn't wait long to announce to the world that they knew the gender of the baby this time – a girl.

Recently, Meghan was forced to miss the funeral of Prince Philip after her doctors could not give her the all-clear to fly to the UK from LA, where the couple now live.

As people patiently await the arrival of another royal baby, they are left wondering how far along Meghan is in her pregnancy and when her due date is.

Meghan Markle is due to give birth this summer. Picture: Getty

When is Meghan Markle's due date and how far along is she?

Meghan has not revealed a specific due date for baby number two to the public, for obvious reasons.

The couple did reveal, however, that their new bundle of joy is due "in the summer".

As far as how far along Meghan is into the pregnancy, we can only really guess.

We know that the couple announced the pregnancy on Valentine's Day, which may have been around the three month mark – a safer time for couples to announce they are expecting.

Since then, it has been almost 13 weeks, which could bring Meghan to 25 weeks pregnant, or around five to six months pregnant.

Meghan Markle showed off her growing baby bump during the interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

Find the full timeline of Meghan Markle's pregnancy below:

9th May 2021: Meghan appears on TV

Most recently, Meghan appeared on TV for the Global Citizen VAX Live concert where she spoke about how women have been disproportionately impacted by pandemic.

Meghan looked stunning in the appearance, revealing her growing baby bump in the new footage.

She wore a Carolina Herrera dress for the occasion, accompanied with the Cartier Love Bracelet and a Cartier watch that once belonged to Princess Diana.

“Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5million women have lost work in the US, and 47million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”



—Duchess Meghan, #VaxLive pic.twitter.com/EU7QENYxYr — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 9, 2021

17th April 2021: Prince Harry attends Prince Philip's funeral alone

Prince Harry was forced to attend the funeral of his grandfather alone after doctors did not give Meghan the all-clear to fly from LA to the UK while pregnant.

The Duke of Sussex walked alongside his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, in the procession behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

Meghan is believed to have sent a wreath of flowers to be laid at the funeral as a way of paying her respects to the Queen's late husband.

The wreath was reportedly created by Willow Crossley and was accompanied by a handwritten note from Meghan.

Meghan was unable to join Harry at Prince Philip's funeral earlier this year. Picture: Getty

7th March 2021: Meghan and Harry reveal baby's gender

During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry announced they were having a baby girl.

Harry told Oprah during the explosive chat: "I am just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for?"

He added: "Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

14th February 2021: Meghan and Harry announce they are having a second baby

On Valentine's Day, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their second child with a beautiful black and white picture.

In the photograph, Meghan can be seen laying her head on Harry's lap as she rests her hand on her baby bump.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news, commenting: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."