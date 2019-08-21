Ryanair strikes 2019: Dates and latest flight information on the planned strike action

The strikes would've affected loads of customers. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The planned strike actions have been on and off for a few weeks now.

Strikes have been occurring left right and centre over the summer, with different airports and airlines walking out and causing major disruption over the busy summer period.

Here are all the up-to-date details on the Ryanair strike:

When is the planned Ryanair strike?

Pilots for Ryanair voted to strike for two days this August and the move was very likely to cause widespread disruption across the UK.

Irish pilots for the cut-price airline were set to walk out from their jobs on August 22 and 23 in a dispute over pay, working conditions and more.

The strikes were meant to take place on August 22 and 23. Picture: PA

Has the strike been cancelled?

The planned strike has come to a halt after a ruling from the Dublin High Court was issued this morning.

The Irish court granted Europe's largest airline an injunction in order to prevent the two day walkout that began at midnight, the 22nd of August, just a matter of hours away.

Justice McDonald said he would restrain the union “from directly or indirectly, organising, directing or endorsing their members to participate in a strike on 22 and 23 August 2019”.

Around 180 different members of the Irish pilots union, Ialpa, voted in favour of industrial action during the busy summer holiday period, which was announced last week.

Why was the strike stopped?

However, Ryanair applied for an injunction against Ialpa's parent union Forsa through the High Court based on a technicality.

Ryanair’s legal counsel told the High Court that Forsa hadn’t allowed for the mediation process to be completed before announcing the strike, and claimed the walkout would be in breach of an agreement made between the airline and the union last year.

What will happen to the flights?

All booked flights will now run as schedules and passengers shouldn't be affected by it.

This is of course great news for anyone who had a holiday or trip away booked for the 22 and 23rd.