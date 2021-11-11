Scammers sell fake poppies online as Royal British Legion send out warning

11 November 2021, 12:09

There is a poppy selling scam online
There is a poppy selling scam online. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

The Royal British Legion has urged public to be aware of fake poppy scams ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal British Legion has sent out a warning as scammers continue to sell fake poppies online.

Every year, the RBL sells the pretty red flowers to make money to help veterans and servicemen and women in need.

However, many fraudsters on sites such as eBay and Amazon have been selling their own version of the poppies, without sending any of the money to charity.

The Royal British Legion sell poppies for their charity
The Royal British Legion sell poppies for their charity. Picture: Alamy

When looking for genuine red poppies online, you can only buy them through official RBL channels.

But when you search eBay for ‘red poppy’ and ‘remembrance poppy’ it brings up thousands of unofficial options.

An RBL spokesman told The Sun: "It is a sad fact that there are people who actively defraud the public in order to take funds intended to benefit our Armed Forces community.

"We would urge everyone wishing to purchase a Remembrance poppy brooch, to do so through official channels."

The Royal British Legion's official eBay shop features 118 items, including the classic plastic poppy, as well as bags, keys and rings.

You can buy the official poppy brooch on the RBL website
You can buy the official poppy brooch on the RBL website. Picture: Royal British Legion

Why do we wear poppies?

Poppies are used to remember those who have given their lives to fight for their country.

They are symbolic because they are the only flowers which grew on the battlefields after World War One ended.

While much of the countryside across Europe was bombed and fought over, the bright red Flanders poppies shot up in their thousands.

This is described in the famous poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

Now, the money raised from donations towards the poppy appeal are used to help servicemen and women who are still alive and whose lives have been changed by war.

This could be helping veterans find new jobs or somewhere to live, or offer any other support they may need.

The money is also used to help those who have lost loved ones in wars.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gwyneth Guthrie: Star of Scottish soap Take The High Road dies aged 84

Showbiz

Ian King Business Podcast: Economic growth slows, greener airlines and China's 'Singles Day'

UK & World

Vitality Roses: Jo Harten returns and Funmi Fadoju selected for Jamaica series

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' incase of drop outs

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' in case of drop outs

TV & Movies

Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?
Idris Elba has confirmed the film adaptation of Luther has started filming

Luther movie starts filming as Idris Elba shares behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Gemma Oaten is now in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Gemma Oaten and what character did she play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared a new breastfeeding photo

Stacey Solomon breastfeeds baby Rose in adorable new photos

Celebrities

Here's how to get Holly Willoughby's dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed blue midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

TV & Movies

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

Where is Love Island Australia season 3 being filmed?

TV & Movies

Love Island Australia is narrated by Eoghan McDermott

Who is the Love Island Australia narrator?

TV & Movies

Kevin the Carrot is back with a new friend, Ebanana Scrooge, for the 2021 Aldi Christmas advert

Aldi release Christmas advert starring Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford

Christmas

Kim Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Kim Tate will return as part of shock storyline

TV & Movies

A woman has been slammed for charging £70 for a dinner at her wedding

Bride slammed for charging guests over £70 to eat at her wedding reception

Lifestyle

Amazon are selling a heated jumper perfect for the winter months

Shoppers go wild for heated jumper that's perfect for cold winter months

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Darren Barnet

Who plays Tag in Netflix's Love Hard and where have you seen him before?

Celebrities

Workers in Portugal now have new rights working from home

Portugal makes it illegal for your boss to text you after work