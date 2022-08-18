Sewage alert for 50 beaches as swimmers warned to stay out of water

18 August 2022, 08:40 | Updated: 18 August 2022, 08:49

Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the water [Stock image]
Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the water [Stock image]. Picture: SAS/Getty Images

Sewage is polluting 50 beaches across the UK, with swimmers being warned to stay out of the water.

Swimmers have been warned to stay out of the sea at some beaches due to high levels of sewage.

Environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has created an interactive map of the UK coastline which shows pollution risk warnings across almost 50 coastlines.

Popular summer holiday hotspots including Cornwall, Devon, Yarmouth and Exmouth have all been impacted after heavy rain, as well as beaches on the Isle of Wight.

Southend beach in Essex has been affected
Southend beach in Essex has been affected. Picture: Getty Images

With the most concentrated areas of pollution across the south coast, Southend-on-Sea and Newquay have also both been badly affected and four beaches had to be closed this week.

Southern Water is one of the water companies responsible for some of the worst affected regions.

A spokesperson for the company said: "There were thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain the night before last and yesterday [Tuesday]. Storm releases were made to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding.

“The release is 95-97% rainwater and so should not be described as raw sewage.

Sewage is reportedly being released into UK seas
Sewage is reportedly being released into UK seas. Picture: Alamy

"We know customers do not like that the industry has to rely on these [discharges] to protect them, and we are pioneering a new approach."

This comes as video footage has been shared on Twitter showing what appears to be dirty water being released into the sea at Seaford in East Sussex.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said that sewage pollution could be "devastating to human health, local biodiversity and our environment".

Chief executive of Surfers Against Sewage, Hugo Tagholm, added: "Our rivers and beaches are once again being treated as open sewers. Years of underinvestment are now in plain sight."

Some of the beaches affected by the contamination include:

  • Bognor Regis, West Sussex
  • Newquay, Cornwall
  • East Looe, Cornwall
  • Heacham, Norfolk
  • Rest and Sandy Bay (Porthcawl), Bridgend
  • Morecambe North, Lancashire
  • Cowes, Isle of Wight
  • Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire
  • Sidmouth Town, Devon
  • Shoreham Beach, West Sussex
  • Southend-on-Sea, Essex

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rail strikes: RMT chief Mick Lynch says 'we will keep going until we get a negotiated settlement'

UK & World

Japan encourages its sober young people to drink more and boost economy

UK & World

Book sales for Sir Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses surge after author stabbed

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Would you be happy with your child's school installing CCTV in the car park?

Schools install CCTV to catch out parents breaking 'drop off' parking rules

Lifestyle

Meet the Married at First Sight UK experts

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

TV & Movies

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

TV & Movies

Here's the Married at First Sight UK couples still together

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Pop Idol star Darius had a varied career

Darius Campbell Danesh’s incredible career from Pop Idol to the West End

Celebrities

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye

Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency eye operation

Celebrities

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara

Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has shared a tribute to Darius

Simon Cowell leads tributes to Darius Campbell Danesh after tragic death

Celebrities

Darius died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in bed

Darius Campbell Danesh cause of death: How did the Colourblind singer die?

Celebrities

Pop Idol's Darius has died aged 41-years-old

Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Celebrities

Jeremy Paxman has quit at host of University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman quits University Challenge after 28 years

Celebrities

You could get up to £156 a week in benefits if you snore

Snorers can get up to £156 a week in benefits

Lifestyle

You will be charged to go to Europe next year

More than 20 European countries set to charge UK tourists to enter

Matthew Morrison stars as Felix in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Matthew Morrison's life away from Tara Misu character

TV & Movies

Adele has opened up on her romance with Rich Paul

Adele opens up about relationship with Rich Paul for the first time

Celebrities