Billie Faiers caught editing her waist in Instagram fail

Billie accidentally posted the edited and non-edited pics before swiftly deleting them. Picture: Instagram/PA

By Mared Parry

TOWIE and The Mummy Diaries star Billie swiftly deleted the photoshopped images after fans spotted the blunder

Billie Faires recently shared two snaps on her Instagram story, before quickly deleting them both after eagle-eyed fans spotted that one image was an edited, slimmed-down version.

The 29-year-old reality TV star is on holiday in Cannes with her friends, and posted a glamorous picture of herself enjoying the sun.

The picture on the left is the unedited version, with the image on the right displaying where Billie's waist was pulled in. Picture: Instagram

However, the picture was posted twice, with one small detail between them... her waist had been edited to look slimmer.

Fans screenshotted both the pictures yesterday before Billie noticed her slip and deleted them within two minutes.

When asked about the pictures, a spokesperson told MailOnline: "Billie is with a friend in Cannes who took the pic and edited it and sent back to her.

"She uploaded it without checking it and as soon as she realised the error, she deleted the image."

Billie is no stranger to sharing snaps of her glamorous lifestyle, as the mum-of-two often posts snaps of her lavish holidays.

However, this isn't the first time the newlywed has been called out for editing her pictures, as back in 2017, she had to defend herself after being accused of filtering pictures of her children, Nelly and Arthur.

She told MailOnline: "It was such a nice photo that I wanted to share it and I got a lot more positives than negatives, but there were a few people that were commenting saying I'd edited it.

"It was a filter, in this day and age people use filters all the time. I feel like sometimes no matter what you do you can always get criticised.

"Everyone's going to have an opinion and I think when you are putting yourself out there on social media, you've just got to kind of accept it."