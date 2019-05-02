Billie Faiers slams 'selfish' dad as he's kicked off flight for being drunk and almost misses Maldives wedding

2 May 2019, 12:53 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 12:55

Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode of The Mummy Diaries
Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode of The Mummy Diaries. Picture: ITV

Billie Faiers' dad Dave almost missed her Maldives wedding after being kicked off his flight

Billie Faiers' wedding to Greg Shepherd aired on The Mummy Diaries last night, and viewers were left shocked when her dad Dave almost missed the wedding as he was kicked off his flight for being drunk.

Dave Chatwood, 65, revealed that he consumed a bottle of wine and two sleeping pills before boarding - making him too drunk to fly.

Dave was asked to leave the flight as he was too drunk
Dave was asked to leave the flight as he was too drunk. Picture: ITV

He ended up arriving late to the wedding, missing the boozy parties that guests enjoyed in the run-up to the big day.

A teary Billie was seen blasting her dad as 'selfish', and grew concerned that he would miss the big day.

A furious Sam Faiers also blasted: "It's his daughter's wedding. He's giving you away and he can't even get to the wedding."

Billie's sister Sam was seen consoling her in the episode
Billie's sister Sam was seen consoling her in the episode. Picture: ITV

And Billie said: "Dad decides to take two sleeping pills and a whole load of alcohol. Selfish.

"More than anything I feel so frustrated for him. He’s not going to experience this."

When Dave finally arrived on the island, he and Billie had a teary exchange about the ordeal.

He told her: "I bottled it. I'm scared of flying. I thought I'll take [the sleeping tablet] quickly while I was going through customs.


"I would have swam here for you," he continued.

"There's only going to be one person to walk you down the aisle, and that's me."

He then added: "It's going to kill me, emotionally, to see you get married.

"I'm so proud to have you on my arm. I can't wait."

