Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

18 April 2019, 16:05

Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year
Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year. Picture: Instagram

The couple sleep in separate beds as they co-sleep with their two children

Mummy Diaries viewers were baffled last night after Sam Faiers confessed that she didn't think her boyfriend Paul Knightley wanted to share a bed with her.

The former TOWIE star, 28, and Paul share son Paul, 3, and Rosie, 1, together, and have slept in separate beds for a year while Sam co-sleeps with Rosie and Paul with baby Paul.

Big Paul said during the episode that he 'doesn't want' baby Paul to leave his bed and move into a newly-decorated room of his own.

And Sam later said to camera: "To be honest I don't think big Paul wants him to go in his own bed, but I'm going to give it a try because once he's in his own bedroom he'll feel much more independent as well and grown up, like a big boy."

Sam Faiers spoke about boyfriend Paul's decision not to share a bed with her in last night's episode
Sam Faiers spoke about boyfriend Paul's decision not to share a bed with her in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Following the revelation, baffled fans took to Twitter to voice their confusion about Paul's decision.

One wrote: "Feel so sorry for Sam! Big Paul is adamant he doesn't want little Paul to leave the bed. Jeez you haven't slept with you're[sic] girlfriend for over 1 year! Surely she's feeling the strain! #MummyDiaries."

Another said: "Why does big Paul not wanna sleep in the same bed as his girlfriend? Makes no sense."

And a third added: "So big Paul doesn't want baby Paul to go to school, or sleep in his own bed, or have a routine whatsoever... 

"I'm all for doing whatever makes your family happy but seems like sams not at all happy with it #MummyDiaries."   

