Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year. Picture: Instagram

The couple sleep in separate beds as they co-sleep with their two children

Mummy Diaries viewers were baffled last night after Sam Faiers confessed that she didn't think her boyfriend Paul Knightley wanted to share a bed with her.

Read more: Sam Faiers partner Paul Knightley branded ‘selfish’ for banning son, 3, from nursery

The former TOWIE star, 28, and Paul share son Paul, 3, and Rosie, 1, together, and have slept in separate beds for a year while Sam co-sleeps with Rosie and Paul with baby Paul.

Big Paul said during the episode that he 'doesn't want' baby Paul to leave his bed and move into a newly-decorated room of his own.

Read more: Mummy Diaries stars Sam and Billie Faiers slam claims they've had botox

And Sam later said to camera: "To be honest I don't think big Paul wants him to go in his own bed, but I'm going to give it a try because once he's in his own bedroom he'll feel much more independent as well and grown up, like a big boy."

Sam Faiers spoke about boyfriend Paul's decision not to share a bed with her in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Following the revelation, baffled fans took to Twitter to voice their confusion about Paul's decision.

One wrote: "Feel so sorry for Sam! Big Paul is adamant he doesn't want little Paul to leave the bed. Jeez you haven't slept with you're[sic] girlfriend for over 1 year! Surely she's feeling the strain! #MummyDiaries."

Read more: Mummy Diaries viewers horrified as Sam Faiers kisses Paul's mum on the lips

Another said: "Why does big Paul not wanna sleep in the same bed as his girlfriend? Makes no sense."

And a third added: "So big Paul doesn't want baby Paul to go to school, or sleep in his own bed, or have a routine whatsoever...

"I'm all for doing whatever makes your family happy but seems like sams not at all happy with it #MummyDiaries."