Mummy Diaries viewers horrified as Sam Faiers kisses Paul's mum on the lips

Sam Faiers and mother in law. Picture: ITVBe

Fans swiftly took to Twitter to express their horror as Sam, 28, kissed her mohter-in-law Gaynor, 60. Watch the moment as it happened...

Mummy Diaries viewers were left in shock when Sam Faiers kissed her mother-in-law during Wednesday night's episode of the show.

The 28-year-old reality star had been celebrating her birthday with a getaway to the Maldives, where she was joined by her husband Paul and their son Paul, three, Rosie, one.

Joining them on the trip was Paul's mother Gaynor and and Sam's mum Sue, but it was one particular scene that caught the audience's attention.

After reading a sweet card from her mother-in-law where she referred to her as her 'precious girl', Sam went over to thank Gaynor and they kissed on the lips.

Fans swiftly took to Twitter to express their horror, with some needing a double take to register what had happened.

One Twitter user wrote: "Hold up... why did Sam and Gaynor just kiss??? #MummyDiaries

Another added: "Who kisses their mother-in-law on the lips? So weird #MummyDiaries"

A third wrote: "I couldn't imagine kissing my mother-in-law on the lips #MummyDiaries"

In 2016, Paul's mother made headlines when she also kissed her 27-year-old son the lips during Baby Diaries.

A fan at the time wrote: "Just watched the Sam faiers programme. Her boyfriend and his mother are very creepy... Strange relationship."

While a second said: "Sam Faiers boyfriend awkward kiss with his MUM!!!!"

Sam defended the kiss to The Sun, saying: "We're all really close—it was just a moment," she explained.

"The music and the way they edited it, sometimes makes it look a lot worse than what it was.

"I don't know what people see as controversial. We're opening the doors to our family life, people are always going to find something to criticise. Especially when you're first time parents, you make a lot of mistakes.

"Paul agreed, saying: "I don't find anything wrong with it. I'm really close with my mum. It's just something I've always done and will always continue to do."