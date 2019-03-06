When is Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries back on ITVBe?

Sam and Billie Faiers have confirmed another series of The Mummy Diaries. Picture: Instagram

Sam Faiers and her family have had another hit on ITVBe with The Mummy Diaries, and the season five start date is imminent

Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries is back on our TV screens for season five very soon.

Season four gave us an Ibiza hen do, a potty-trained baby Paul and little Nelly on her first day of school - and here's everything you need to know about series five.

But when is Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries back for series five?

Sam Faiers confirmed on her Instagram that The Mummy Diaries returns TONIGHT (6 March 2019).

Alongside an adorable photo of her daughter Rosie, she wrote: "Hey cutie 💕 ps The Mummy Diaries is BACK !!! This Wednesday @itvbe 9pm x".

Hitting the red carpet in 2018 soon after the end of series four, Paul Knightley’s girlfriend proudly revealed the exciting news that the show has been renewed for two more series.

She told OK! Online: “We just signed on for two more series!

"I like showing the glamorous side to our lives. But I also like showing that we're such normal mums. We're not telling people how to do things. We want people to enjoy our experience and our journey.”

Baby Paul, Nellie, Rosie and Arthur are the stars of the show. Picture: Sam Faiers/Instagram

What will happen in series five of The Mummy Diaries?

The last series saw the early stages of Billie and Greg's wedding planning - so we're guessing their upcoming nuptials will be a huge storyline in series five.

Billie and Sam Faiers' mum Suzie is a big part of The Mummy Diaries. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

The Mummy Diaries cast

Seeing as the whole cast is family, including mums Sue Wells and Gaynor, it’s easy for the whole lot to get along and return series after series.

With a wedding happening, we also expect to see a lot more of friend and former TOWIE star Ferne McCann.