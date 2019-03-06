The Mummy Diaries: Who is Billie and Sam Faiers' mum Sue Wells?

Sue Wells is back on The Mummy Diaries series five . Picture: Instagram

Former TOWIE stars Sam and Billie Faiers will return to their ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries for series five this week, alongside their mum Sue Wells. Here's everything you need to know about her, from age to previous TV appearances.

With the new series The Mummy Diaries set to air this week, Sam Faiers, 27 and Billie Faiers, 28 have returned to the small screen to document their latest parenting shenanigans.

Sue Wells, Sam and Billie's mum, is also back with a bang.

Here's all you need to know about Sue, including her age and job.

How old is Sue Wells?

Sue is 48 years old, and after her appearance in the first series of the show, fans couldn't believe how youthful she appeared to be.

She was just 20 years old when she gave birth to Billie, before welcoming Sam into the world a year later.

She split with the girls' father, Lee Faires, a long time ago, but the two are still on speaking terms.

Is Sue Wells in a relationship?

Sue is currently single, with her relationships becoming a strong feature in The Mummy Diaries.

What does Sue Wells do for a job?

Sue was previously an estate agent, as well as a shop assistant.

She now works at Minnie's Boutique, the business owned by daughter Billie.

What else has Sue Wells been on in TV?

Sue made a few appearances in TOWIE, when Sam and Billie were regular faces. She has also appeared in previous series of The Mummy Diaries.