Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe. Picture: Heart

It was previously reported that Sam and Ferne McCann's feud was ignited after Ferne was offered a similar reality show to The Mummy Diaries

Sam and Billie Faiers have spoken out on their true feelings about pal Ferne McCann's show 'First Time Mum', following reports that they had feuded about the 'rival' shows in the past.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, Sam said that her relationship with Ferne was now 'fine', adding: "Absolutely fine. We had so much fun in the Maldives [at Billie's wedding earlier this month] and where I live in Hertfordshire now, I barely see anyone.

"But when we were in the Maldives, it was so nice for all us girls from school, all our kids to be together, it was so nice because it never really happens anymore. Everyone was so busy. It was so lovely to have that whole week.

And speaking about the TV show controversy, she added: "I think (the shows) are totally different. I don’t think they’re the same. Because Ferne’s a single mum, and it’s showing her working and providing for Sunday, whereas ours is two separate families. I think they’re different.

Billie then added: "I think it works because it’s showing all different dynamics of bringing up kids and working."

It was previously reported that Sam and Billie Faiers feuded over 'rival' shows. Picture: Getty

It was reported last year that Sam, whose show The Mummy Diaries is now in its fifth season, had been left angry about Ferne getting offered a similar show.

A source told The Sun: "Their fallout first started when Ferne told Sam that she had landed her own pregnancy reality show.

"Sam felt like Ferne was trying to emulate her success by launching a rival programme – and it made things awkward between them.

"Ferne was never going to turn down the show as it was an opportunity for her to make money for Sunday but without Sam’s support the breakdown of their friendship was inevitable."