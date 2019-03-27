Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'

Billie Faiers spoke out about the controversy in the Heart studio today. Picture: Heart

Billie Faiers' wedding guests were slammed in the press for their apparent 'yobbish' behaviour at the Maldives ceremony

Billie Faiers has responded to criticism of the behaviour of the guests at her wedding, arguing that the negative reports are 'frustrating' and that they were 'just having fun'.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, Billie said: "It was frustrating because half of the stuff that the press printed was absolute rubbish. Just completely false. A lot of our events out there were completely private, but I think it was times when we were. All gathered round the pool. We were just having fun.

Her sister Sam Faiers then added: "To be fair that island was really big, and if that was me and I was on my honeymoon, I just wouldn’t go near the private events, because that was the whole point, being on that island specifically, it was so big.

Billie then added: "There was one guest that thought we was a bit noisy, but half of the other stuff was completely false. So that was frustrating, but it certainly didn’t spoil the vibe."

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd tied the knot in the Maldives earlier this month in front of around 100 guests.

The Mummy Diaries stars, who share children Nelly, 5, and Arthur, 2, together, got married on the island Kuramathi - but there were subsequently claims of 'yobbish' behaviour from guests, and Greg was reported to have called a fellow holidaymaker a 'c***'.

One couple claimed last week that the Shepherd wedding had ruined their holiday of a lifetime after 'drunken yobbo guests' were rowdy and 'left dirty nappies on the beach'.

"We heard them before we saw them," they told The Mirror.

"They were screaming and shouting. The noise was awful. We had been told to dress appropriately in the restaurants and bar areas but these girls were parading round in bikinis and g-strings.

"We also saw them leave dirty nappies on the beach, discard their rubbish and have loud water fights. One morning we were looking at some sharks after breakfast and some of them started throwing stones at them."