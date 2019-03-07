Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers' net worth and career revealed

Billie Faiers has a huge net worth. Picture: Instagram

Billie is the star of ITVBe's The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam; as the fifth series of the reality show ends, how much is Billie Faiers worth?

How much is Billie Faiers worth?

The 29-year-old star started life on The Only Way Is Essex and has now built herself quite the empire.

Her fly on the wall TV programmes as well as her own businesses have racked up a nice net worth of around £3 million pounds according to OK!

How has Billie earned her millions?

Billie started life on The Only Way Is Essex but as many don't know, the stars on the reality show don't actually get paid that much - approx £100 a day - and instead make their money with their various businesses and other public appearances.

Billie and her sister Sam, 28, own boutique Brentwood clothing store Minnies which is next door neighbours with Gemma Collins' boutique.

Despite not making millions during her time on TOWIE, Sam reportedly signed a six figure sum for three series of The Mummy Diaries and its likely Billie signed a deal for the same amount.

She has also had lots of paid collaborations with clothing lines and beauty brands in the past which will have lined her pockets.