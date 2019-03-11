Billie Faiers slams reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at wedding where 'dirty nappies were left on the beach'

It was reported that Bille's wedding guests' wild behaviour upset other holidaymakers at the resort. Picture: Instagram

Billie and Greg Shepherd wedding: there were reports that the guests behaved inappropriately, left dirty nappies on the beach and threw stones at sharks

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd tied the knot in the Maldives last week, and Billie unveiled her wedding dress this morning.

The Mummy Diaries stars, who share children Nelly, 5, and Arthur, 2, together, got married on the island Kuramathi - but there have since been claims of 'yobbish' behaviour from guests, and Greg was reported to have called a fellow holidaymaker a 'c***'.

However, Billie has slammed these reports - and claimed the wedding guests were 'respectful' during their stay.

She told OK!: "The hotel manager hasn't had any complaints about our party.

"I was half expecting some loudness as there are 95 of us out here celebrating [but] we have always been very respectful of the island and the other guests holidaying here!"

Billie went on to reveal that the day was one of the best of her life, saying: "Other than the days that Nelly and Arthur were born, it was the best day of my life.

"It was like a fairy tale - all the stress and tears were worth it.

"It’s so lovely for me to finally be a Shepherd and share a surname with my children."Marriage ties our little family together completely."

Billie Faiers revealed her wedding dress on this week's issue of OK! Picture: OK! magazine

One couple claimed last week that the Shepherd wedding had ruined their holiday of a lifetime after 'drunken yobbo guests' were rowdy and 'left dirty nappies on the beach'.

"We heard them before we saw them," they told The Mirror.

"They were screaming and shouting. The noise was awful. We had been told to dress appropriately in the restaurants and bar areas but these girls were parading round in bikinis and g-strings.

"We also saw them leave dirty nappies on the beach, discard their rubbish and have loud water fights. One morning we were looking at some sharks after breakfast and some of them started throwing stones at them," they said.

