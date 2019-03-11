Billie Faiers looks incredible in first official photos from her Maldives wedding to Greg Shepherd

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd tied the knot in the Maldives. Picture: OK! Magazine

The Mummy Diaries star wore a plunging gown for her fairytale beach wedding to her partner of eight years, Greg Shepherd.

Billie Faiers finally became Mrs Shepherd over the weekend with her fairytale beach wedding in the Maldives.

The 29-year-old reality TV star and her 33-year-old businessman beau Greg tied the knot surrounded by friends and family - and the folks from OK! magazine were there to capture all the best moments.

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd are on the cover of this week's OK! Picture: OK!

She wore a stunning fitted bridal gown by custom wedding dress brand Berta with a delicately embroidered veil.

Their children Nelly, 4, and Arthur, 2 were both a part of the wedding as was Billie's sister Sam as maid of honour.

The former TOWIE star said of the big day: "Other than the days that Nelly and Arthur were born, it was the best day of my life.

"It was like a fairy tale - all the stress and tears were worth it.

"It’s so lovely for me to finally be a Shepherd and share a surname with my children. Marriage ties our little family together completely.

The wedding took place on the magical Maldivian island of Kuramathi in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Last week viewers of The Mummy Diaries were shocked to see Billie contemplate spending £30k on flowers for the big day.

