Billie Faiers outrages Mummy Diaries fans after she demands £30k wedding flowers

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd locked horns over her pricey wedding flower dreams. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

Viewers of the ITVBe show were stunned when the Towie star explained her floral dreams… as was husband-to-be Greg Shepherd.

Billie Faiers was left disappointed when she was banned from spending £30,000 on flowers for her Maldives wedding.

The mum-of-two locked horns with fiancé Greg Shepherd over her outlandish wish on last night's episode of The Mummy Diaries.

Fans watched on in shock as she told future husband Greg that the sort of flowers she wanted as the backdrop for her nuptials simply don’t grow on the tropical island, and would need to be imported at a huge cost.

Read more: Billie Faiers' and Greg Shepherd's wedding plans and bridesmaids revealed

She gigged: “Looking at this straight away, it'd be like 30 grand plus…”

Greg was stunned, asking: “Are you joking? Nah, we'll use the ones on the island babe.”

But Bille wasn’t having it, replying: “No, no, no, anyone will tell you flowers make the biggest difference at a wedding.”

Putting his foot down, Greg said: “I'm sure they do beautiful flowers in the Maldives, that we can get from the Maldives.

“And, I'm sure they do beautiful flowers on the island.”

Billie pushed on, saying the they could give their wedding planner a budget.

Read more: Billie Faiers slammed for posting 'inappropriate photo' of daughter Nelly, 4

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd will wed in the Maldives. Picture: Getty

Greg again shut down the notion they would spend £30,000 on flowers.

He said: “Well it's gonna be nothing like 30 grand on flowers, that's for sure.”

People at home were seriously unimpressed with Billie’s expensive tastes, and accused her of being out of touch with the life of the average Brit.

One tweeted: “'F**k off 30k on flowers.. get in the real world #MummyDiaries..”

Another wrote: “#MummyDiaries Why the f**ks Billie such a spoilt brat? No need for it. Feel bad for Greg. D**khead she is!”

However some people defended the pretty reality star, claiming that £30k is a drop in the ocean compared to some weddings.

Billie Faiers wanting to pay 30k on flowers 😂😂😂😂😂👍🏼👍🏼 — Laura (@laurasclarke_) March 6, 2019

Everyone kicking off about how much @BillieFaiers was saying wedding flowers cost.. makes me laugh.. that’s not a scratch on what some people spend and I would know... #MummyDiaries #floristlife — lucy (@lucy83892699) March 7, 2019

Fans will get to see Billie and Gregg's tropical island wedding in the next few weeks.

The couple - and 100 of their nearest and dearest including Billie's sister Sam - jetted to the Maldives this week to prepare for the big day.