Inside Billie Faiers wedding: A look at their Maldives wedding including the guest list, dress and the price tag!

Billie and Greg Shepherd tied the knot in the Maldives this week. Picture: Instagram

Billie Faiers and her long time beau Greg Shepherd tied the knot in a lavish beach ceremony in the Maldives.

Billie Faiers, 29, has given fans a first glimpse into her luxurious Maldives beach wedding to her new husband and fellow The Mummy Diaries star, Greg Shepherd, 33.

The reality TV star has been with Greg since 2011 and the pair have two children, Nelly, 4, and Arthur, 2.

She took to Instagram to share her first family pic as 'The Shepherd's' with an adorable snap of her, Greg, Nelly and Arthur with a dreamy blue sea backround.

Billie wore a stunning bridal bikini instead of a dress

Billie's beachy bridal look was more understated than a wedding gown but still had a hefty price tag.

Fitting with the beach theme she wore a gorgeous white swimming costume from Norma Kamali with a £199 price tag along with some Chanel sunglasses and jewellery that according to the Daily Mail cost around £600.

Around 50 of their friends and family attended as well as fellow TOWIE co-stars

The former TOWIE star rallied her closest friends and family to come along on the beautiful Maldives trip to watch her tie the knot.

Her sister Sam Faiers was of course in attendance as well as their close Essex pal Ferne McCann who was of course in attendance at Billie's hen do last summer.

Billie shared an aerial snap of the entire wedding party in a stunning infinity pool surrounded by inflatables.

Both she and Greg are wearing white at the front and it appears that guests were asked to wear blue beachwear to the nuptials.