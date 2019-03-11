James Buckley says there will NEVER be a new Inbetweeners series after disastrous reunion show

James Buckley claims there will be no new episodes of The Inbetweeners. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The actor told Heart London Breakfast that the backlash about the NYE reunion show has put the cast off from ever making another series.

James Buckley has shot down hopes that fans will ever get to see a new series of The Inbetweeners - claiming that the much maligned reunion show RUINED the programme.

The actor, 31, told Heart London Breakfast that the cast are reluctant to revisit their bawdy characters after a special reunion show was slated by both viewers and critics.

He said: "At the moment I wouldn't want to go anywhere near it. I'm not sure we would be able to do it good enough.

"It's difficult to come up with reasons why we shouldn't do anymore, we all love each other we all get on really well. It's the best job in the world. We get paid really well to do it.

James Buckley and his wife Clair have two sons now. Picture: Getty

"All we do is turn up and make each other laugh all day long and they sort of make a TV show around us.

"We are all so stubborn. It was maybe a mistake doing that reunion.

"We've always gone 'let's just leave it'. A lot of people might have argued that we should have left it after the first film.

"I think especially after the reunion, me personally I don't want to ruin The Inbetweeners any more."

The Inbetweeners aired on E4 between 2008 and 2010, and followed the exploits of four school pals as they made the tricky transition from lads to young adults.

James starred as Jay Cartwright, the horniest of the bunch with a penchant for telling incredibly ridiculous lies.

In real life, he is happily married to glamour model Clair Meek and they have two sons, Harrison and Jude.