David Walliams baffles fans with naked picture of 'himself'

The BGT judge shared a cheeky pic on his Twitter account today. Picture: PA

The Britain's Got Talent judge has confused his fans with a risqué snap he posted on his Twitter earlier today.

Actor David Walliams is all over our screens at the moment, and just when we thought we couldn't possibly see more of the BGT judge, he goes and posts a nude.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter earlier today to post what seems to be a naked picture of himself, or so the caption suggests...

For those of you asking, yes this is me. pic.twitter.com/KNyl77m6qA — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 17, 2019

Read more: Listen to David Walliams' musical podcast HERE

David posted the black and white picture, which depicts a young man smouldering at the camera with his bare bum on show with the caption "For those of you asking, yes this is me."

We're not sure who was asking David, but thank you for sharing the touching image.

The comments soon flocked in, with mixed reactions from fans.

Mo was a bit flustered. Picture: Twitter

Nicky nabbed a new screensaver. Picture: Twitter

Jennie dropped a hilarious on-brand GIF of Simon Cowell in the comments. Picture: Twitter

Fans were supportive of the cheeky pic, although not everyone believed the picture actually was of David as a youngster.

Others compared him to the singer, John Newman and even referred to it as 'saucy'.

Twitter user Tahniat commented: "David Williams? More like Daddy Walliams".

Another called Tim Dean wasn't a fan, claiming the picture made him "physically sick".

Knowing David and his crude humour, the picture is a joke, but it would definitely be a plot twist if the picture actually was him in his younger years...