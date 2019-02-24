Loose Women cleared over Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan row

Loose Women did not break Ofcom's strict guidelines during explosive TV row. Picture: Getty

The ITV show did not breach Ofcom guidelines during explosive TV argument despite receiving 7,911 complaints

Ofcom has cleared Loose Women of breaking strict guidelines following Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn’s furious row that received almost 8,000 complaints.

Despite 25,000 people also signing an online petition calling for Coleen to be sacked, the watchdog company has found the ITV daytime show not guilty of breaching regulations.

The TV stars came face-to-face in September 2018 during an explosive argument which left Kim, 76, in floods of tears.

During the altercation, The How Clean Is Your House? star told Coleen: "I had a very, very sad childhood. I had a brutal childhood."

But viewers caught Coleen whispering: "We got this every day as well. She's going to cry in a minute."

Coleen's sister Linda, 60, chimed in adding: "We know, we've heard it."

Kim stormed out of the studio saying: "I wouldn't want to sit and talk with lying trash. She's a horrible person. You are trash, you're a piece of filth."

TRIC Awards - Outside Arrivals. Picture: Getty

She later told The Sun Online: "I was ambushed, it was disgusting. It was like a circus and I was there for some cruel entertainment. I want Coleen and her sister fired."

“I was shown cruelty again by that woman. I’m embarrassed once again. And I’ve cried on TV once again."

"They were sitting there mocking me. They had a horrible look on their face. When you can do that, the cruelty, God gracious I was very sad today.”

Viewers reacted to the altercation and branded Coleen a “bully” for her behaviour.

The Nolan singer received a barrage of hate mail on social media and said it was the "worst week” of her life, which caused her to take a three-month break from the show.