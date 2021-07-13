Touching moment 'class act' Jack Grealish gives young fan football boots following Euros final

13 July 2021, 12:56

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The England football star took the time after the match to meet a young fan.

Jack Grealish has been called a 'class act' after he was pictured taking the time out after the Euros final to give a young fan his match-worn football boots.

The moment came on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium after Italy beat England in the penalty shootout.

The Aston Villa midfielder made his way into the stand following England's heartbreak, meeting with young Oliver for special moment.

In footage posted online by Oliver's father, Dan, Jack could be seen handing over the match-worn football boots, before posing for a picture with the young boy.

Jack Grealish gave the young supporter his boots from the match
Jack Grealish gave the young supporter his boots from the match. Picture: Instagram/super_ollyt

Captioning the footage, the dad wrote: "With all the negative, horrible stories going about let's see if the media post about this amazing, beautiful moment that @jackgrealish did for my son Oliver.

"Super Jack is an absolute CLASS act on and off the field. Took time with photos with Oliver then asked if he wanted his boots."

Jack Grealish has been labelled a 'class act' after meeting with the young fan despite the heartbreaking result of the match
Jack Grealish has been labelled a 'class act' after meeting with the young fan despite the heartbreaking result of the match. Picture: Instagram/super_ollyt

People were quick to shower the player in praise, with one commenting: "So proud of the England team, what a lovely guy Jack is they are all heroes."

Another wrote: "There's a reason he's my favourite player from the squad."

This sweet moment from Grealish came just days after Mason Mount made a similar gesture to another young fan after the semi-finals against Denmark.

In footage also shared online, Mount could be seen giving his football shirt from the match to a young girl in the crowd, who looked ecstatic as she broke down in tears.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Face mask rules are set to change in supermarkets next week

New mask rules in supermarkets revealed ahead of 'freedom day' on July 19

The 149th Open: Rory McIlroy reaps benefits of extra practice time after missed cut last week

Foreign aid: Rishi Sunak used the threat of tax rises to spook rebels - acquiring a significant new political weapon in the process

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Casa Amor has been responsible for some of Love Island's most dramatic moments

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2021?

TV & Movies

Lie With Me was filmed in Australia

Lie With Me filming location: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?

TV & Movies

See the full cast of Channel 5's Lie With Me

Cast of Lie With Me: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and how do you recognise them?

TV & Movies

Lie With Me is airing on Channel 5

How many episodes are there of Lie With Me on Channel 5?

TV & Movies

Charlie Brooks is starring in Lie With Me

How old is Charlie Brooks and what is her net worth? Find out everything about the Lie With Me star…

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on new girl Millie Court

Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies