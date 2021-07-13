Touching moment 'class act' Jack Grealish gives young fan football boots following Euros final

By Alice Dear

The England football star took the time after the match to meet a young fan.

Jack Grealish has been called a 'class act' after he was pictured taking the time out after the Euros final to give a young fan his match-worn football boots.

The moment came on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium after Italy beat England in the penalty shootout.

The Aston Villa midfielder made his way into the stand following England's heartbreak, meeting with young Oliver for special moment.

In footage posted online by Oliver's father, Dan, Jack could be seen handing over the match-worn football boots, before posing for a picture with the young boy.

Jack Grealish gave the young supporter his boots from the match. Picture: Instagram/super_ollyt

Captioning the footage, the dad wrote: "With all the negative, horrible stories going about let's see if the media post about this amazing, beautiful moment that @jackgrealish did for my son Oliver.

"Super Jack is an absolute CLASS act on and off the field. Took time with photos with Oliver then asked if he wanted his boots."

Jack Grealish has been labelled a 'class act' after meeting with the young fan despite the heartbreaking result of the match. Picture: Instagram/super_ollyt

People were quick to shower the player in praise, with one commenting: "So proud of the England team, what a lovely guy Jack is they are all heroes."

Another wrote: "There's a reason he's my favourite player from the squad."

This sweet moment from Grealish came just days after Mason Mount made a similar gesture to another young fan after the semi-finals against Denmark.

In footage also shared online, Mount could be seen giving his football shirt from the match to a young girl in the crowd, who looked ecstatic as she broke down in tears.