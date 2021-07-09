England football squad to donate bonuses worth millions to the NHS

The England squad are said to be donation their bonuses to the NHS. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Gareth Southgate's Euros 2020 squad could give a massive £9.6million the the NHS as the ultimate 'thank you' for their work throughout the pandemic.

England's football squad are planning to give their bonuses to the NHS if they win the Euros 2020 on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's heroes are set to play Italy in the final on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium.

If they win the highly-anticipated match, the Football Association would bag a whopping £24million, with 40 per cent of this going to the 26 players on the squad.

This total of £9.6million is now reportedly going to be donated to the NHS as a mark of the staff's hard work over the past 18 months.

England will play Italy in the final of the Euros 2020 at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. Picture: Getty

While this is yet to be confirmed, and donations to NHS charities to be finalised, the gesture could bring millions into the health service.

This comes after the team confirmed back in May that their match fees would be going to the National Health Service.

At the time, they said in a statement: “Following positive discussions with the FA, the England senior men’s squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative.

“This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018.”

According the The Times, further talks are planned after the tournament.

The NHS could see a donation of up to £9.6million from the England players. Picture: Getty

England find themselves in the final after they won to Denmark 2-1 on Tuesday evening in the semi-finals.

The match was a tense one, especially for England fans after Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick left them trailing in the first half.

However, it was Raheem Sterling that bought the score to 1-1 after his attack on the goal caused Simon Kjaer to score an own goal.

In the extra time, Harry Kane sealed England's destiny in the tournament when he scored with the rebound from his failed penalty kick.

Italy versus England will take place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, with kick off at 8:00PM. Coverage starts on ITV at 6:30PM.