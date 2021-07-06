Boris Johnson 'extends pub opening hours' for Euros final on Sunday

Boris Johnson has reportedly signed off the plans to have pubs open later on Sunday evening. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly be allowing pubs to stay open for extra time and penalties.

Boris Johnson has extended pub opening hours for this Sunday to allow football fans to enjoy the Euros 2020 final match.

This is according to The Sun, who report that the Prime Minister signed off the plans for an extra 45 minutes today.

A No.10 source told the publication: "As the entire nation comes together to enjoy the Euros final on Sunday, we’re putting extra time on licenses so fans can watch the whole game without fear of being kicked out before it’s over."

They added: "And we’re backing England to make it there."

Boris Johnson has encouraged people to support the team 'enthusiastically but sensibly'. Picture: Getty

Pubs would usually shut at 10:30pm on Sunday, and the Euros final kicks off at 8:00pm at Wembley Stadium.

The extra time has been put in place in case the match runs over with extra time or penalties, a moment in football history no one will want to miss because they're being kicked out of a pub at 10:30pm.

If England beat Denmark in the semi-finals, they will playing in final on Sunday. Picture: Getty

According to reports, this change will come into place whether England make the final or not.

The Three Lions are set to play Denmark tomorrow evening where a victory will see them sent through to the final on Sunday.

Their opponent will be chosen this evening as Italy play Spain in the semi-finals.

The pubs will be kept open until 11:15pm on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Boris is believed to have put the tweak of law forward to the commons immediately after he encouraged the British public to support the team "enthusiastically but sensibly".