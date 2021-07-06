Boris Johnson 'extends pub opening hours' for Euros final on Sunday

6 July 2021, 13:37

Boris Johnson has reportedly signed off the plans to have pubs open later on Sunday evening
Boris Johnson has reportedly signed off the plans to have pubs open later on Sunday evening. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly be allowing pubs to stay open for extra time and penalties.

Boris Johnson has extended pub opening hours for this Sunday to allow football fans to enjoy the Euros 2020 final match.

This is according to The Sun, who report that the Prime Minister signed off the plans for an extra 45 minutes today.

A No.10 source told the publication: "As the entire nation comes together to enjoy the Euros final on Sunday, we’re putting extra time on licenses so fans can watch the whole game without fear of being kicked out before it’s over."

They added: "And we’re backing England to make it there."

Boris Johnson has encouraged people to support the team 'enthusiastically but sensibly'
Boris Johnson has encouraged people to support the team 'enthusiastically but sensibly'. Picture: Getty

Pubs would usually shut at 10:30pm on Sunday, and the Euros final kicks off at 8:00pm at Wembley Stadium.

The extra time has been put in place in case the match runs over with extra time or penalties, a moment in football history no one will want to miss because they're being kicked out of a pub at 10:30pm.

If England beat Denmark in the semi-finals, they will playing in final on Sunday
If England beat Denmark in the semi-finals, they will playing in final on Sunday. Picture: Getty

According to reports, this change will come into place whether England make the final or not.

The Three Lions are set to play Denmark tomorrow evening where a victory will see them sent through to the final on Sunday.

Their opponent will be chosen this evening as Italy play Spain in the semi-finals.

The pubs will be kept open until 11:15pm on Sunday
The pubs will be kept open until 11:15pm on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Boris is believed to have put the tweak of law forward to the commons immediately after he encouraged the British public to support the team "enthusiastically but sensibly".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Springboks forced to delay team announcement for Georgia clash ahead of British & Irish Lions series

People smugglers to face life sentences under new border rules, but government warned plans could breach international law

UK & World

BBC report: Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball remain highest-paid stars - despite taking pay cuts

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lucinda will be entering the Love Island villa this evening as one of the new bombshells

Who is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on new girl Millie Court

Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Virgin River season 2 recap: Here's what's happened in the Netflix drama so far

Virgin River season 2 recap: Here's what's happened in the Netflix drama so far

TV & Movies

Cam and Emily have confirmed that they've moved in together

Too Hot To Handle's Emily and Cam reveal they've moved in together after confirming romance

TV & Movies

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

TV & Movies

Chuggs Wallis runs his own bucket hat business

What is Love Island star Chuggs Wallis’ bucket hat business? Find out more about Booby Buckets

TV & Movies