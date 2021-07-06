Full list of everything you can do from July 19 as lockdown eases in England

Lockdown measures will be lifted in England from July 19 (stock images). Picture: Getty

Social distancing and mandatory face masks are among the lockdown rules being lifted in a fortnight.

Boris Johnson has officially confirmed that lockdown restrictions will be lifted as planned on July 19.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street yesterday, the Prime Minister said that face masks, social distancing, and ordering at the table in pubs would no longer be mandatory.

Large events like sports games and festivals will also be able to operate as normal, and nightclubs will be able to reopen their doors.

When announcing the rules, he stressed that the pandemic was "far from over", adding: "It certainly won't be over by the 19th".

He said: "As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives."

Here's everything that will be legally allowed from July 19.

Boris Johnson confirmed that lockdown will be eased on July 19. Picture: PA

No legal limits on social contact

At the moment, the rule of six still applies indoors, while a maximum of 30 people can meet outside.

From July 19, and unlimited number of people will be able to gather in any setting - meaning things like big parties and christenings can continue as normal.

Masks will no longer be mandatory

Currently, masks are mandatory in settings like public transport and shops, but this rule will be scrapped on July 19.

From that date, it will be up to the individual on whether or not they wear a mask.

Masks also won't be required in care homes, though they will be advised.

When asked whether vulnerable people should avoid public transport, Boris Johnson said: "It will be down to individuals to make a judgment on their personal circumstances.

Masks will be voluntary on public transport from July 19. Picture: PA

"That’s been the case previously and the public have been able to do that based on the latest evidence and advice, and that’s the approach we’re going to take."

Chris Whitty said that he would wear a mask in three settings - any situation indoors and crowded or in close proximity to other people, if required by authorities, and if someone else wanted him to "as a point of common courtesy".

He added: "This is a thing we do to protect other people."

The '1m+' social distancing rule scrapped

The 1m+ social distancing rule will be scrapped on July 19, meaning people won't have to stay apart from each other.

However, there will be an exception if you are in airport arrivals or have tested positive for Covid-19 and are on the way to self-isolation.

Nightclubs and festivals can return

Large events haven't taken place at full capacity since March 2020, but July 19 will see the return of businesses like nightclubs after over a year.

Festivals and large events will be able to operate as normal. Picture: Getty

'Work from home' advice will be scrapped

Currently, the government is advising people to work from home if they can, but this advice will change on July 19.

Officials aren't encouraging people to go back to the office, however, and this is at the discretion of employers.

Covid passports can be used by individual venues (but not required by law)

Venues will be able to choose if they used Covid status certification as a condition of entry.

This won't be required by law, and will be up to the individual business.

Covid passports show a person's vaccine status, negative rapid test result, or the existence of Covid antibodies.

It will be facilitated by the NHS app.

Everyone can get a second dose of vaccine after eight weeks

The vaccine rollout will be accelerated, giving all under 40s the chance to have their second jab eight weeks (rather than 12 weeks) after their first.

This means that all adults should be able to have their second jab by September.

Care home visitors limit axed

Currently, only five people are able to visit a named car home resident, but this limit will be axed on July 19.

However, there may still be a limit on the number of people that can visit a resident on one day.

You can order at the bar at pubs

Currently, pubs are operating table service, with customers told to wear a mask when not seated.

This rule will be scrapped on July 19, and people will be able to order at the bar again.

Customers will no longer be required to scan QR codes, but individuals can still scan if they want to.