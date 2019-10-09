Thousands of Thomas Cook jobs saved as UK stores bought up

9 October 2019, 10:39

Hundreds of Thomas Cook shops have been bought up
Hundreds of Thomas Cook shops have been bought up. Picture: Getty

Hays travel has bought up 555 stores, potentially saving up to 2,500 jobs

Hundreds of UK Thomas Cook stores have been bought up by Hays Travel, who have promised to re-employ many original staff.

The independent travel company, which also operates Just Go Travel, have bought 555 stores following Thomas Cook's collapse last month - which could save up to 2,500 jobs in total.

Read more: This easy hack using only a hanger will ensure a great night's sleep at every hotel

Hays Travel said they will employ a 'significant number' of Thomas Cook staff, and have already offered jobs to 421 people.

Thomas Cook announced its closure last month
Thomas Cook announced its closure last month. Picture: Getty

Its managing directors John and Irene Hays said: “Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people.

“We look forward to working with many of them.”

And John added"It is a game-changer for us, almost trebling the number of shops we have and doubling our workforce - and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people. Our staff were devastated to hear about Thomas Cook and we all immediately felt we wanted to help."

Thousands of Thomas Cook employees lost their jobs
Thousands of Thomas Cook employees lost their jobs. Picture: Getty

Jim Tucker, a partner at KPMG and joint special manager of Thomas Cook’s retail division, said, according the the Guardian: “This is an extremely positive outcome, and we are delighted to have secured this agreement.

"It provides re-employment opportunities for a significant number of former Thomas Cook employees and secures the future of retail sites up and down the UK high street."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to press

Showbiz

Bank of England fires warning to Facebook on Libra cryptocurrency

UK & World

Extinction Rebellion: Every force in England and Wales to help Met with climate demos

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A dad has been slammed for paying his daughter to go to the gym

Dad slammed after he admits to paying his daughter, 22, to lose weight

Lifestyle

Cathy Shipton is leaving Casualty after 33 years of playing Duffy

Casualty fans ‘heartbroken’ as it’s confirmed Duffy is LEAVING after 33 years

TV & Movies

Coleen has accused Rebekah of selling stories on her

Coleen Rooney claims Rebekah Vardy has been selling stories on her in sensational Twitter statement

Celebrities

Rats will be making their way into UK homes

Over 120 million rats to invade British homes as rodent population is forced above ground after heavy rain

Lifestyle

Both shows have been pulled off air

Loose Women and This Morning cancelled AGAIN today... here's why the ITV shows have been pulled off air

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon could be returning to The X Factor

Stacey Solomon reveals she’s ‘in talks’ for X Factor return ten years after TV debut

Celebrities