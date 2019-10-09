Thousands of Thomas Cook jobs saved as UK stores bought up

Hundreds of Thomas Cook shops have been bought up. Picture: Getty

Hays travel has bought up 555 stores, potentially saving up to 2,500 jobs

Hundreds of UK Thomas Cook stores have been bought up by Hays Travel, who have promised to re-employ many original staff.

The independent travel company, which also operates Just Go Travel, have bought 555 stores following Thomas Cook's collapse last month - which could save up to 2,500 jobs in total.

Read more: This easy hack using only a hanger will ensure a great night's sleep at every hotel

Hays Travel said they will employ a 'significant number' of Thomas Cook staff, and have already offered jobs to 421 people.

Thomas Cook announced its closure last month. Picture: Getty

Its managing directors John and Irene Hays said: “Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people.

“We look forward to working with many of them.”

And John added"It is a game-changer for us, almost trebling the number of shops we have and doubling our workforce - and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people. Our staff were devastated to hear about Thomas Cook and we all immediately felt we wanted to help."

Thousands of Thomas Cook employees lost their jobs. Picture: Getty

Jim Tucker, a partner at KPMG and joint special manager of Thomas Cook’s retail division, said, according the the Guardian: “This is an extremely positive outcome, and we are delighted to have secured this agreement.

"It provides re-employment opportunities for a significant number of former Thomas Cook employees and secures the future of retail sites up and down the UK high street."